Grab apologises over alleged sexual harassment of passenger

PETALING JAYA : Grab Malaysia has apologised over an incident in which a woman was alleged to have been sexually harassed by an e-hailing driver in Johor.

In a message posted in a comment section of a portal, the company said they were “deeply sorry” over the incident.

“This should never have happened.

“We are aware of the report and are actively reaching out to the affected passenger to investigate the matter and provide appropriate support.”

Grab Malaysia also said it viewed such matters seriously and would take action.

Earlier today, it was reported that police were identifying an e-hailing driver seen in a viral video alleged to have sexually harassed a female passenger inside his car.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said no official police report had been lodged yet.

In a video reportedly recorded by the passenger, the driver is seen reaching behind to touch her while she pushes his hands away.

He is also heard asking in Mandarin about her age and how much she would “cost”, according to the video.