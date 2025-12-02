Chef Victor serves up comfort food at his charming café

Chef Victor Yap, founder of ‘apricot by Peaches and Cream’, with some of the café’s comfort food. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Walking into “apricot by Peaches and Cream” is an uplifting experience. This new café, opened in October, is bright, spacious and inviting.

Arched panels, sunny colours and soft lighting create a cosy atmosphere. At the back, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, while a kids’ area lets little ones play freely as parents unwind.

The café’s standout feature is a “dessert tree” – a tall structure that rises like a whimsical layered cake, showcasing an array of tantalising treats from cakes to cookies and more!

“There are 16 different desserts daily and everything is made in small batches,” chef Victor Yap, the café’s founder, told FMT Lifestyle.

If the name rings a bell, it’s because Yap is also the founder of “Peaches and Cream Brasserie”, “Peaches and Cream Bistro” and “Fittie Sense”.

Yap shared that the desserts are made with good quality French and European butter. But they aren’t the only stars here – the savoury menu holds its own with scrumptious European-inspired dishes such as pizzas, pastas and more.

“It’s honest cooking. It’s not intimidating and it’s something the whole family can enjoy on a regular basis. That’s the kind of experience we want people to have,” said Yap, 47.

The salmon lemon butter was a standout – thick, flaky fillet with crispy skin served atop a bed of mashed potatoes. A flavourful lemon butter sauce tied everything together beautifully.

The oxtail casserole (left) and salmon lemon butter are lip-smacking options on the menu. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The oxtail casserole is another hearty choice. Slow-cooked for three hours, the oxtail is fall-off-the bone tender, while the creamy mashed potatoes and soft carrots add a comforting touch.

On to the pizzas! The smoked salmon and rocket pizza comes on a soft 10-inch base with a crispy crust. Generously topped with fresh salmon and rocket leaves, the topping is finished with a balsamic glaze for a tangy lift.

The café also serves six-inch pizzas, perfect for children, adults with smaller appetites or those dining solo. These come in three varieties: margherita, beef bolognese as well as mushroom and black truffle.

The pumpkin, broccoli and avocado salad (top right); mushroom and black truffle pizza (bottom) and smoked salmon and rocket pizza (top left) are absolutely delicious. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The mushroom and black truffle option is a white pizza – no tomato sauce, just parmesan bechamel and a mozzarella cheese called fior di latte that pairs beautifully with the mushrooms and earthy truffle.

If you prefer something lighter, the pumpkin, broccoli and avocado salad is a great pick. The roasted pumpkin is sweet, the avocado creamy while the honey mustard dressing brings a sweet, tangy finish.

You can also choose to add grilled chicken chop, smoked salmon, grilled salmon fillet or roast beef into the mix.

Seafood lovers will enjoy the prawns and clams arrabiata with its spicy, tomato-based sauce. Lemon zest and capers add a zesty finish.

Satisfying choices: chicken nduja pasta (left) and prawns and clams arrabiata. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Another highlight is the chicken nduja pasta – a flavour-packed penne dish with spicy, tender sausages. The menu also features fish and chips, chicken schnitzel, steak frites, sandwiches and more. No pork or alcohol is served here.

Dessert lovers are spoilt for choice here. The lemon pistachio cake layered with fresh lemon curd and topped with pistachio cream – truly decadent.

The apricot velvet cake – a twist on red velvet – with cream cheese frosting is equally delightful. You can also request some custard sauce to enjoy with your cakes (or any dessert!)

Then, there are the “dessert pizzas in three varieties: speculoos, tiramisu as well as peaches and cream.

(Clockwise from top left) Dragon fruit soda, biscoff milkshake, custard sauce, apricot velvet cake, lemon pistachio cake, peaches and cream cheesecake and mocha gateau cake. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The tiramisu pizza is topped with mascarpone cream, coffee syrup and chocolate shavings. And best of all, these desserts are sweetened just right.

Overall, the café is a delightful spot for those craving good food, decadent desserts and a relaxing place to unwind.

