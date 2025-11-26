Brewing dreams: Aliff’s leap from corporate life to coffee

Mohammad Aliff Ridduan is the founder of ‘1:2 Brew’, a thriving coffee brand with a physical store in Paroi Jaya, Seremban. (Bernama pic)

SEREMBAN : Fuelled by a quiet dream, Mohammad Aliff Ridduan traded his five-figure corporate job for a barista’s apron and went on to found a thriving coffee label, “1:2 Brew”.

Having spent nearly a decade as a logistics operations manager in Port Klang, the 36-year-old took a leap of faith into entrepreneurship three years ago.

The father of one not only created his own brand but also expanded into retail by opening Coffee Shop 1:2 Brew at Qukis Kemas, Paroi Jaya, here.

Speaking with Bernama, Aliff acknowledged that leaving a stable career was far from easy, but his passion for coffee gave him the courage to commit fully to his dream.

He thus took barista courses to strengthen his skills and knowledge in the business, building on the experience he already had, having previously spent four years as a part-time barista.

With a RM3,000 grant from the department of community development, Aliff purchased basic equipment including a coffee machine, grinder and beans.

Aliff brushed up on his barista skills by undertaking courses offered by the department of community development and the Social Security Organisation. (Bernama pic)

He went from operating under a simple tent to sharing a shoplot with other traders before being offered his own space in Paroi Jaya.

Today, he said 1:2 Brew is quickly gaining recognition in the local market and is able to bring in up to RM7,000 monthly.

As for what sets his coffee apart, Aliff said it lies in his blend of Indonesian and Brazilian beans sourced from a distributor in Selangor.

“The blend creates a rich aroma and flavour appreciated by true coffee enthusiasts. We don’t use sugar; the taste comes from the beans themselves, with milk added,” he said.

Coffee Shop 1:2 Brew currently offers 10 drinks, including Spanish latte and café latte, as well as non-coffee options such as chocolate, tea, matcha, and various refreshing beverages, all priced between RM7 and RM13.

Follow 1:2 Brew on Instagram.

Coffee Shop 1:2 Brew

Pusat Masakan Kemas,

Jalan Kedidi, Taman Paroi Jaya,

70400 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan