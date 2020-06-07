Baked chicken wings: Small pleasures that are a delight to eat

Many consider the wings the best part of the chicken. Eat them broken down into their three parts – drummette, wingette and tip – or whole, as a snack or with a meal.

These are ready in a jiffy and pack a lot of flavour with only five ingredients.

Ingredients

Drummettes and wingettes

A1 Sauce (steak sauce): Original. This sauce is great with poultry.

Honey

Salt

Cayenne pepper

Method

Marinate the chicken with the marinade ingredients. It takes only five minutes prep time.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the wings on it in a single layer so they cook evenly.

Bake in the oven at 200°C for 30 minutes.

Tips

If the oven is too hot, the wings will become hard and dry, so 200°C is best – the skin will be crisp and the meat juicy.

Parchment paper is the preferred choice as the chicken will not stick to it. Aluminium foil can be used but spray it with cooking oil to prevent sticking.

For whole wings, there is no need to adjust the temperature and baking time.

Dipping sauces

A variety of dipping sauces can enhance the baked chicken wing experience.

Barbecue sauce adds a smokey, all-American flavour.

Ranch dressing adds a rich and creamy taste.

Sriracha mayonnaise is hot and tangy.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia. Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



