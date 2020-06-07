Baked chicken wings: Small pleasures that are a delight to eat

Many consider the wings the best part of the chicken. Eat them broken down into their three parts – drummette, wingette and tip – or whole, as a snack or with a meal.
These are ready in a jiffy and pack a lot of flavour with only five ingredients.
Ingredients
- Drummettes and wingettes
- A1 Sauce (steak sauce): Original. This sauce is great with poultry.
- Honey
- Salt
- Cayenne pepper
Method
- Marinate the chicken with the marinade ingredients. It takes only five minutes prep time.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the wings on it in a single layer so they cook evenly.
- Bake in the oven at 200°C for 30 minutes.
Tips
- If the oven is too hot, the wings will become hard and dry, so 200°C is best – the skin will be crisp and the meat juicy.
- Parchment paper is the preferred choice as the chicken will not stick to it. Aluminium foil can be used but spray it with cooking oil to prevent sticking.
- For whole wings, there is no need to adjust the temperature and baking time.
Dipping sauces
A variety of dipping sauces can enhance the baked chicken wing experience.
- Barbecue sauce adds a smokey, all-American flavour.
- Ranch dressing adds a rich and creamy taste.
- Sriracha mayonnaise is hot and tangy.
This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia. Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.