Baked chicken wings: Small pleasures that are a delight to eat

By
Low Bee Yin
-
Baked chicken wings with honey and spices.

Many consider the wings the best part of the chicken. Eat them broken down into their three parts – drummette, wingette and tip – or whole, as a snack or with a meal.

These are ready in a jiffy and pack a lot of flavour with only five ingredients.

Ingredients

  • Drummettes and wingettes
  • A1 Sauce (steak sauce): Original. This sauce is great with poultry.
  • Honey
  • Salt
  • Cayenne pepper

Method
  • Marinate the chicken with the marinade ingredients. It takes only five minutes prep time.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the wings on it in a single layer so they cook evenly.
  • Bake in the oven at 200°C for 30 minutes.

Tips

  • If the oven is too hot, the wings will become hard and dry, so 200°C is best – the skin will be crisp and the meat juicy.
  • Parchment paper is the preferred choice as the chicken will not stick to it. Aluminium foil can be used but spray it with cooking oil to prevent sticking.
  • For whole wings, there is no need to adjust the temperature and baking time.

Dipping sauces

A variety of dipping sauces can enhance the baked chicken wing experience.

  • Barbecue sauce adds a smokey, all-American flavour.
  • Ranch dressing adds a rich and creamy taste.
  • Sriracha mayonnaise is hot and tangy.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia. Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.


