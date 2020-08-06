3 yoga poses to ease menstrual cramps

Backaches, abdominal cramps… For many women, menstrual periods are anything but pleasant and can often be painful.

When practised regularly, yoga is a natural, effective way of easing these symptoms.

Ideal for stimulating pelvic muscles, relaxing the back and shoulders, and improving overall well-being thanks to breathing exercises, yoga can be a real ally in combating menstrual pain.

Here are three poses that even beginners can adopt which can help ease cramps and other discomforts.

Child pose

This pose is done starting on all fours on the mat. The legs are bent back into a sitting position with the buttocks resting on top of the heels. The forehead is rested on the mat and the arms are extended over the head on either side. The arms may also be laid alongside the body.

Butterfly pose

Sitting upright on the mat, the bent legs are flattened towards the floor. The soles of the feet are placed against each other. The toes are then held by the hands while keeping the spine as straight as possible. There is also a variation in which the pose is held laying flat on the back with arms laid alongside the body.

Pigeon pose

This pose is done facing down on the mat. The left leg is bent and brought up under the chest. The right leg remains straight and aligned with the hip. The arms are extended over the head, which is brought toward the floor. The pose is then repeated on the other side.



