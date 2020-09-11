Are you game for the 21-day laughter challenge?

Adorning the walls of a spacious room are the lyrics to a laughing game, “Double double ho ho, double double ha ha”.

The walls are also plastered with images of happy people laughing, smiling or just looking pretty content with life coupled with quotes on the subject of laughter and how it is therapeutic for the soul.

In the next room, laughter yoga ambassador and instructor Fiona Lee is engrossed in a game with her colleague Vivian. The game involves quick hand coordination and the two are fumbling big time and laughing hysterically about it.

Welcome to laughter yoga. It requires no flexibility, stamina or knowledge on how to execute a precision downward dog or headstand.

Instead laughter yoga is a combination of simulated exercises that make even the most depressed, grumpy or downright angry individual succumb to a reluctant smile at first, then full-on, uncontrollable laughing beyond their control.

Gentle breathing techniques are also incorporated into the sessions to teach the body how to relax and well, just laugh out loud in total abandon.

This is all part of Lee’s 21-day “Smile Often with Laughter Yoga” campaign.

“Phase 1 was a 21-day challenge during the Movement Control Order (MCO). It was a challenge to myself because I have issues talking to the camera. Plus, we were all on lockdown so by hook or by crook, I had to teach online laughter yoga classes to my followers,” Lee tells FMT.

It certainly was not all giggles and smiles at the beginning because Lee was completely clueless about social media. Her first attempt was a total disaster she says, because she had no idea she had gone live on Facebook. Brushing aside the initial embarrassment, she pushed on.

Phase 1 was moved to Zoom because she discovered face-to-face interaction worked better for laughter yoga sessions.

After 21 days, she made the welcome discovery that she had conquered her fear of public speaking in general and speaking to the camera specifically.

Then she had another bright idea. Why not invite her colleague Vivian, a singing bowl therapy instructor to collaborate with her on her online laughter yoga sessions?

“After a month into the collaboration, our students told us that their children were interested in the laughter yoga sessions and had joined them.

“A few have told me they never knew how to laugh before but after taking up laughter yoga, they can finally express their joy and laugh. It is truly amazing to see such changes.”

Inspired by her students’ progress, Lee decided to move forward with Phase 2, another 21-day “Smile Often with Laughter Yoga” campaign, which is ongoing until Sept 21, Monday to Friday.

Tuesday’s and Thursday’s sessions are conducted in English while Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s are in Mandarin.

But Lee says language is no barrier in reaping the full benefits of the laughter yoga classes. Participants do not have to speak Mandarin to follow the classes because all that’s required is to copy the actions you see.

“I attended a recent laughter ambassador conference and invited the instructors to be a part of my 21-day campaign and they were more than willing.

“We have Merv Neal, CEO of Laughter Yoga Australia and author of The Business of Laughter; John Chen, founder of Laughter Club Taiwan and many more.

“Along with laughter yoga exercises, they will share their stories and journey in laughter yoga.”

The 21-day challenge begins at 8am for 30 minutes on Zoom and Facebook and is available to everyone, free of charge.

Lee believes that all one needs to participate in the classes is an open mind and a willingness to try out new things.

“Laughter yoga is easier when it is face-to-face because participants look at each other and just burst out laughing,” she says.

She tells FMT that the pair are trying their best to spread more happiness to people especially with the current gloom surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee hopes that once the 21-day challenge is over, she will be able to hold regular online laughter yoga classes. She hopes to launch Phase 3, a 21-day one-minute laughter challenge video to cheer people up.

“I also want to challenge myself to learn how to use YouTube to further expand my laughter yoga exercises,” says a clearly determined Lee.

The laughter yoga session ends in more laughter and there is actual soreness in the cheeks, proof of the series of belly laughs that were had.

Those interested in the 21-day “Smile Often with Laughter Yoga” campaign, can WhatsApp Fiona at (013) 818 8313 or visit her Facebook page.



