This worldwide event on May 20 & 21 invites vintage motorcycle lovers to dress dapper and raise funds to support men’s health.

PETALING JAYA: It’s an eye-catching sight – hundreds of men and women gathered together, all astride classic or vintage motorcycles. Their laughter and chatter fill the air, layered over the low rumbling of engines.

Instead of the leather jackets and jeans most associated with bikers, most are decked out in waistcoats and stylish suspenders. Some sport bowties, while others wear hats and jackets right out of the 1920s.

No, it’s not a steampunk time-traveller convention. This gathering is part of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), a global event that combines dressing dapper with classic and vintage motorcycle riding to raise awareness and funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

This annual event is set to take place this weekend, with thousands of riders expected to don their Sunday best and cruise through city streets all over the world. And yes, there’s even an event planned for Kuala Lumpur!

The event was established in 2012 in Sydney, Australia. Founder Mark Hawwa happened to see a photograph of the character Don Draper from “Mad Men” – played by that paragon of masculine swagger, Jon Hamm – atop a classic Matchless motorcycle in a fine-pressed suit, and his imagination caught fire.

Hawwa figured a themed ride would be a wonderful way to connect niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities, while raising funds to support men. He organised the first DGR that year; proved a success and has been held annually since, having raised over US$30 million (RM135 million) worldwide.

Notably, while it may be called a “Gentleman’s Ride”, the DGR welcomes bikers of any gender. In 2019, more than 115,000 participants in 648 locations in 101 countries rode fashionably through their cities, raising some US$6.3 million.

The Ride had to be conducted digitally in 2020 and 2021 owing to the pandemic, but returned to its full glory last year with 93,456 riders from 104 countries, bringing forth close to another US$6 million.

Tens of thousands of people from all around the world have already signed up for this year’s DGR. Malaysia will be represented by over 800 participants, with over 400 from KL, 210 from Penang and 85 from Kuching as of press time.

This year’s event in downtown KL is organised by local motorcycle enthusiast group Throttle Riot, and will feature Malaysian bikers dressed to the nines as they ride from the former Air Force Museum to Dataran Merdeka, and then on to the Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre.

Throttle Riot founder and president Raja Susrina Raja Khalid told FMT that the DGR “aims to change public perceptions of motorcyclists and promote a positive image of riders in the community”, while supporting a good cause and making a positive impact.

She added that the group has been involved in organising the local chapter of DGR since 2015, and this weekend’s programme will be bigger and more exciting than ever.

Indeed, for the first time, the DGR will be held over two days instead of one: apart from the motorcycle ride, there will also be vendors, performances and other fun activities. So, if you own one of these classically designed motorcycles, why not sign up and ride in style for a good cause?

Even if you don’t own such a bike, there’s still plenty of fun to be had. Accompanying the vrooms at Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre will be music from some of the country’s most talented performers, including Margasatwa, An Honest Mistake, The Beat Minor, The Kalkatoos, Stellar Dreams, MASQUERADER, and SATWO.

Other highlights are a lucky draw, prizes for the Best Dapper Man and Woman, and booths from vendors Lalaport, Raw Denim House, Pesakraf X Doplohtiga, Zeus Helmet, The Sunburst KL, Karatmarket KL, Rebeat Co, The Kie Moto Life, and Margasatwa.

Performances, activities and vendor booths will be held on both days, while the motorcycle ride will be on the afternoon of Sunday, May 21.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can still make a donation, which will be invested into prostate cancer and men’s mental health initiatives worldwide through the DGR’s official charity partner, Movember.

“We hope to see many riders joining the DGR this year, as more participants means more opportunities to spread awareness, and more funds,” Raja Susrina said, explaining that they hope to raise US$5,000.

As of press time, close to US$2,700 has been raised.

“For bikers, this is a good time to ride together with your friends, and share stories and laughter. Those who join will definitely have a memorable experience. For others, we hope you enjoy the events we have planned,” she concluded.

To participate in the DGR Kuala Lumpur, please fill in this form. Those who take part in the ride will receive more detailed instructions upon signup. For further information, contact Throttle Riot.

You can also check out the official Gentleman’s Ride website, and follow DGR on Facebook and Instagram.

‘The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Kuala Lumpur’

When:

Saturday and Sunday (May 20 & 21), 10am-10pm

Where:

Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre,

2, Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang,

Kuala Lumpur

Entry fee:

RM15 for riders, otherwise free admission