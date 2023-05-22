Highlights until month end include ‘FUBAR’, marking the ex-California governor’s television debut, and no less than three compelling documentaries.

Today, May 22

‘The Creature Cases, chapter 3’ (series)

Sam and Kit are back to collect the clues and solve more animal mysteries from around the world with new cases, new rides, and new creature pals! An animated series for kids and the young at heart.

Tomorrow, May 23

‘Merpeople’ (documentary)

Delve into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers.

From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance, where fantasy becomes reality.

‘Victim/Suspect’ (documentary)

When investigative journalist Rae de Leon digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims.

‘Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer’ (comedy special)

Legendary comedian, actress, and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special.

From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candour audiences have come to know and love.

Thursday, May 25

‘FUBAR’ (series)

Don’t miss Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first-ever TV role! When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, they realise their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all.

Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humour.

Friday, May 26

‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ (film)

This complex portrait of the incomparable Whitney Houston follows the singer’s stunning ascent from New Jersey choir girl to international superstar, providing insight into a talent gone far too soon. Naomi Ackie takes on the titular role.

Tuesday, May 30

‘Siren: Survive the Island’ (series)

Twenty-four female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island in this K-reality series.

‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’, season 3 (series)

Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humour to the fore, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations in this critically acclaimed comedy series.

Wednesday, May 31

‘Agency’, season 1

In this K-drama, a self-made executive navigates the cutthroat world of advertising, stopping at nothing – no matter how conniving and calculating – to become the head of her agency.