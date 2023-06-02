The neighbourhood developed by Seri Pajam boasts five-bedroom homes with practical layouts for spaciousness and comfort.

In recent years, Malaysians have been gravitating towards properties that offer a sense of luxurious living.

Instead of homes that are just practical, homebuyers these days are looking for living spaces with holiday destination vibes.

Cue Nada Alam, an award-winning freehold project by property developer Seri Pajam Development.

Situated across 160 acres of land, Nada Alam offers grandiose landscapes, stunning woodlands and serene creeks across its five precincts — Nada 1, Nada 2, Nada 3, Adena (Nada 4) and Nada 5.

A tranquil haven

Adena, one of Nada Alam’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, is an urban residence that boasts serenity, privacy, greenery and elegance.

Whether you’re expanding your family or simply craving the flexibility of convertible spaces, Adena has it all. The residence has large 22’ x 70’ and 22’ x 95’ built-up homes, both of which are two storeys high with five bedrooms.

Boasting an open-house concept, each home is designed with smart and practical layouts, creating a sense of spaciousness and luxurious comfort.

For instance, each house has high ceilings, large windows and natural ventilation, allowing for plenty of natural light and cool air to enter the home.

Additionally, the 22’ x 95’ super link homes come with a sliding door in the living room. Residents can look out to a large private garden that serves as a great place to relax, exercise, host barbecue parties or simply soak in the sun.

Residents can also access nearby park amenities consisting of a hut, sensory playground, jogging track, bamboo walkway, lawn, reflexology area and more.

Smart and safe

Adena takes pride in smart home living and security in its exclusive neighbourhood.

Each home comes with smart controls and devices like digital locks, Google Mini, CCTVs, smart curtains, smart lights, smart autogate and more for productivity and convenience.

Residents will also have peace of mind knowing that their home is situated in a gated community with 24-hour security patrol as well as anti-climb fencing.

Here are some of the other features available in each home:

Utility room

Powder room

Two halls

Veranda

Extended car porch (can fit up to three cars)

Full-height wall tiles

Unrivalled connectivity

Location-wise, Adena certainly checks the boxes. Located away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Adena still has easy access to major cities and towns, as the nearest LEKAS Highway is just 2km away from the neighbourhood.

Adena is also located just 26 minutes away from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, two minutes away from the nearest KTM station, 12 minutes from the hospital as well as several minutes away from eateries, hypermarkets such as Jaya Grocer, Aeon Mall, and over 30 educational institutions like INTI International University, Nilai International School and USIM.

You can learn more about the 22’ x 70’ homes here, or click here for the 22’ x 95’ super link homes.

You can also reach out to a representative via 012-780 0328 or WhatsApp to learn more about the project, make a viewing appointment or register your interest.

This article is sponsored by Seri Pajam.