PETALING JAYA: For 25 years, Spa Village has breathed new life into age-old healing cultures and traditions once at risk of fading into oblivion. From its very first spa at Pangkor Laut Resort, the brand has remained true to its ethos of offering distinctive experiences to enliven the senses.

Spa Village has worked tirelessly to empower communities, including by seeking the expertise of elders in exploring traditional therapeutic practices. In Terengganu, for example, Spa Village Tanjong Jara Resort has ignited renewed interest in the centuries-old practice of the Malay massage or “urut Melayu”.

This art form was once a closely guarded secret among the Malays; each family had its own style and technique, combining skills with intuitive touch and healing oils for rejuvenation.

It was also a dying art with very few among the young willing to continue with the practice. Spa Village’s team worked diligently with local villagers and the community to preserve the tradition by taking “urut” mainstream.

Today, its dedicated practitioners have successfully revived this fading tradition, learning the intricacies of rhythmic palm strokes, acupressure points, and herbal remedies.

When Spa Village expanded to Melaka, it looked into healing traditions of the Peranakans, the fusion of Chinese and Malay cultures rich in customs and cuisine. For instance, many of its treatments are inspired by the elaborate and vibrant 12-day Peranakan wedding ceremony less observed today.

Others have been designed to harmonise an individual’s cool or warm energies, which hold significant importance to the Peranakans in achieving wellbeing. Rolling a hardboiled egg on the body may raise some eyebrows, but once you experience the massage, you’ll appreciate that the elders know a thing or two about restoring bodily equilibrium.

Spa Village has also established itself beyond the borders of Malaysia. On the less explored side of Bali, it finds itself in Tejakula, the northeastern village countryside that inspires the resort’s spa menu.

Everyday garden plants such as basil, neem, mint, and lime are featured copiously, from skin exfoliators to herbal body masks that have long given the locals their luminous complexion and flawless skin.

Nevertheless, the best example of how the brand honours healing cultures remains, perhaps, at its maiden Pangkor Laut resort. The bathhouse, the centrepiece of the spa here, taps into the wellspring of different Asian water cultures.

From a cool dip in the Malay fountain that mimics ritual purification, to the Japanese Rotenburo pool that boosts circulation, guests will discover thousand-year-old healing wisdom and more through the many treatments on offer.

Anis Ramli facilitates conversations with luxury hospitality brands to share what matters most to the affluent Muslim traveller. She speaks at global conferences, facilitates interfaith dialogues, and writes about luxury travel at halaluxe.com.