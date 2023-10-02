Dr Nadzri Mokhtar wants to eradicate the effects of stress on men’s health, and restore their self-confidence at the Apollo Men’s Wellness Centre.

KUALA LUMPUR: An impressive state-of-the-art wellness centre for men located in downtown Kuala Lumpur is promising to ‘Solve Our Stress’.

Targeting the male population, a subset of society whose needs largely go unnoticed, the Apollo Men’s Wellness Centre is the brainchild of Dr Nadzri Mokhtar, an anti-ageing and functional medicine practitioner.

“The wellness centre’s aim is to eradicate the effects of stress on men’s health through the years, and restore their self-confidence and vitality as they age,” Nadzri told FMT Lifestyle.

He added that the fast paced, modern lifestyle many men have adopted has wreaked havoc on their health.

“The need for instant gratification has resulted in shorter attention spans and even shorter tempers. Added to this are economic pressures that have left many men physically and mentally stressed. Clinical

Since the pandemic, more people are placing importance on their health, and looking for alternative or complementary medicine to enhance their immune system and combat the effects of long Covid such as fatigue and insomnia.

“Allergies and autoimmune cases are becoming more common now and there seems to be a ‘turbo’ acceleration of cancers, which means that cancers once considered quite docile are now taking on an aggressive tone,” he said.

“I believe I have found some solid alternative treatments and protocols that are enhanced with new technology-driven devices. This led me to envision the Apollo Men’s Wellness Centre as a way to help get men back on track with their lives.”

A man’s domain

He said the wellness centre is catered mainly to men simply because this group of people in general have been conditioned by society to be macho, and show no outward signs of emotional frailty.

“Consequently, the majority suffer in silence with issues such as erectile dysfunction, or depression which they tend to brush off as a sign of mental weakness,” Nadzri said.

He cautioned that men who continue to suffer in silence, often become reclusive and irritable, and can even be more sensitive than those experiencing male menopause as they lose the cardio protective benefits of testosterone.

This has led to many breakdowns in marriages. Many also become distant when their sexual and emotional needs are no longer met.

“Now that I have brought these leading and cutting-edge technologies to combat such issues, I would like to reach out to these men via a simple catchphrase called ‘Solve Our Stress’,” he said, referring to the PODS, Emsculpt Neo and Electro Shock Wave Therapy treatments available at Apollo.

‘Solve Our Stress’

According to Nadzri, Apollo addresses the silent stresses within one’s body, be it metabolic, oxidative or neurological in nature. Unfortunately, these concepts are not addressed within the conventional medical fraternity.

“Stress can lead to poor sexual performance, low libido, fatigue, muscle loss, including loss of confidence in one’s self,” he said.

According to Nadzri, the protocol at Apollo consists of blood and urine tests to measure inflammation, markers for oxidative and metabolic stress such as ESR, CRP, homocysteine, fibrinogen, 8 Oh DG, insulin, and HbA1c.

One’s autonomic nervous system, and sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system is also assessed via a non-invasive test called ‘Insures’ that captures one’s blood pressure, heart rate variability, ECG and oxygen saturation, including sweat response.

“We will also correct many of these issues using various nutraceuticals, supplements, low dose medicine and natural homeopathy,” he said.

Nadzri added he believed health and wellness was part and parcel of a truly aspirational lifestyle, articulating the concept at Apollo as “The Art of Living Well.”

“We incorporate lifestyle products and offerings within our centre such as a gentleman’s barber, luxury fashion line, lifestyle beverages and nutritional products.

“We will also collaborate with other purveyors of lifestyle products. It is my aim to educate and inspire our followers with all the very best that science and art has to offer,” he said.

For more information about Dr Nadzri Mokhtar and the Apollo Men’s Wellness Centre, visit their website.

Apollo Men’s Wellness Centre

The Starhill

16-18 UG

Bukit Bintang

55100 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 11.00am-8:00pm daily



Contact: 011-27208350