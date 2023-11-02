This beloved neighbourhood pub cum restaurant is well-known as one of the most popular spots for live music in Malaysia.

[NON-HALAL]

KUALA LUMPUR: It may be dark and stormy in Sri Hartamas these nights, but there’s a merriment in the air of the Backyard Pub and Grill that’s hard to suppress.

Within the walls of this well-established space, regulars and newcomers alike are engaged in lively chatter, downing drinks or testing their cue skills at the nearby pool tables.

It may have first opened over three decades ago, but it’s clear that this local watering hole is still well-loved even today.

Proprietor Jerry Chong still remembers the first day he laid eyes on this place, way back in 1989.

“It was by chance. I had just moved into the neighbourhood, and this place had just opened up. My wife and I would come here every night for dinner,” Chong, a former finance manager, recalled.

“After about five or six years, my friend asked me to come with him as a partner, to buy over this place. And one of the items on my bucket list was to own a neighbourhood bar. So, I thought this was a good chance!”

Since taking over Backyard in 1996, Chong and his bar have weathered three recessions and a pandemic, among other things.

Yet Chong still holds many fond memories: for example, did you know that Backyard was one of the first pubs to screen live English Premier League (EPL) matches here?

Most of all, he remembers the music. In its heyday, Backyard was a haven for live performances, with local acts such as The Alleycats, 9-Lives, Paul Ponnudorai, The Union, Arumugam Goes To Alabama, the Aseana Percussive Unit and more, all shining on stage.

“About 17 years ago, we organised a music festival to honour one of our best musicians, the late Jairus Anthony. Gem of a guy. We had about 97 musicians performing over five weeks, and the festival went on for eight to 10 years after that,” Chong said.

Even international musicians would stop by, he recalled. His eyes lit up as he remembered performances by Australian jazz maestro Peter Dickson, Singaporean gambus player Farid Ali, and Grammy-nominated Australian guitarist Tony Emmanuel.

Sadly, live music is currently off the table at Backyard, due to issues with its license. Chong intends, however, to get this settled soon, so he can welcome live performances at his venue again.

“When I get my license back, the world will hear about it,” he quipped.

Apart from its music, Backyard’s menu is another popular customer draw.

Chong said their food was developed by the late Auntie Ruth, a talented Singhalese woman. It was she, who had created their signature Mutton Varuval, as well as the hearty Mutton Fried Rice, the most popular dish on their menu.

Other highlights are the Grilled Perch Fish and the Mountain Burger, a mouth-watering combination of double homemade patties, pork bacon, grilled pineapple, sauteed mushroom and fried egg.

Also worth trying is their Prawn Tomyum, a generous serving of seafood in a sumptuous soup that’s just the right mix of spicy, sour and savoury.

Despite Backyard’s popularity, Chong is not one to rest on his laurels: he believes in changing things up every four or five years, to avoid becoming stagnant or complacent.

So he has started a new Sunday Lunch promotion there.

Every Sunday from Oct 29, patrons can enjoy 25% off food items from their menu. They can also enjoy Tiger Beer at RM12.90++ per mug and two shots of house poured whiskey, rum, gin or vodka at just RM25++.

What are plans for the future? Chong hopes Backyard will continue to serve fun times and good food far into the future.

“It’s all about creating a spirit of love and friendship. And also drinking,” he joked.

“Everyone is welcome here. I think this place has the total package. I’ve had such a wonderful experience, with so many fine people coming here. Now, my friends don’t just bring their children, sometimes they bring their grandchildren too! I’ve certainly been blessed.”

Backyard Pub and Grill [NON-HALAL]

28, Jalan Sri Hartamas 8

Taman Sri Hartamas

50490 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours

3pm-1am: Monday-Saturday

12pm-1am: Sunday

Follow Backyard Pub and Grill on Facebook and Instagram.