Kimberly Chan as Ariel goes ‘aerial’ in the Cempaka Performing Arts Company’s production of ‘The Little Mermaid’. (CPAC pic)

PETALING JAYA: Singing your heart out while flying in mid-air is no easy task – especially for a nine-year-old! But that’s exactly the kind of challenge little Kimberly Chan dealt with when she took on the lead role as Ariel in the recent stage production of Disney favourite, “The Little Mermaid” by Cempaka Performing Arts Company (CPAC).

This stunning professional musical theatre production, featuring an entire cast and ensemble together with a live orchestra, performed the full Broadway version of the Disney classic (licensed by Music Theatre International) over two weekends at the North Hall Theatre in Selangor.

Having auditioned in October, Kimberly was thrilled to land the lead role as Ariel one month later. But tough challenges were coming her way. With several difficult songs to perform live on stage, she needed to excel in every aspect.

Together with other cast members, she had sessions on character development with Scott McQuaid, the director. There was also training on how to be versatile with the right body language and facial expressions.

Rehearsals took up to six weeks, with the final two weeks leading to full-dress rehearsals. But this was not the only daunting task for Kimberly.

The show contained several special effects for that magical “wow” factor. For the song “Part of Your World” Kimberly was fastened to an aerial system which raised her off the ground, creating an illusion of floating and swimming around the stage. For this iconic scene, she had to master the technique of controlling her voice in mid-air, which she did to great effect.

The stunning production featured an entire cast and ensemble, together with a live orchestra. (CPAC pic)

The final show of “The Little Mermaid” was graced by Royal Guest of Honour, Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin ibni Tuanku Muhriz who delivered the closing address. He commended the production team for an excellent show, stating how impressed he was that Kimberly was only nine, and praising her for doing tremendously well.

Kimberly’s confidence in playing Ariel was aided by her experience as a vocalist, having already performed in several concerts and private events before.

Her father, Andrew Chan, who has a musical background himself, identified her singing potential at a very young age. Inspired by the renowned father/daughter singing sensations Mat & Savanna Shaw from Utah, he formed “Daddy Daughter Duo” two years ago, recording songs and videos with Kimberly and uploading them to YouTube.

Every night, Andrew and Kimberly have vocal rehearsal sessions at home; spending even more time if needed for any upcoming performance, while continuing their YouTube video productions. This has helped Kimberly to train and develop her voice progressively.

Although committed to their music, the key purpose of their videos is for people to love and enjoy them. An effort to #spreadkindness and make #musicforthesoul.

Currently in Year 5 at Cempaka International School, Kimberly is a member of the Vocal Pizzest Show Choir bound for Wales this July to compete in the prestigious Llangollen Eisteddfod music festival. Her frequent participation in choirs has helped enhance her ensemble skills – an opportunity only possible at her school.

CPAC is renowned for their high benchmark in musical productions with elaborate sets, full costumes, professional makeup and top-notch sound and lighting design.

The Little Mermaid’s elaborate sets, costumes, top-notch sound and lighting design enhanced the wow factor of the show. (CPAC pic)

Since 2005, they have produced many shows including two other Disney titles – “Beauty & The Beast” (2010) and “Tarzan” (2013).

Although “The Little Mermaid” was originally planned for 2017, they focused on writing and producing their first new musical, “Alice’s Wonderland”, instead. This earned them recognition in the Malaysia Book of Records.

Having staged “Dames & Dimes” in 2019, they premiered “Spooks” in 2023 – which swept up 13 nominations in the BOH Cameronian Arts Awards recently.

Following the success of “The Little Mermaid” this March, they are now working on a new musical.

For Kimberly, being the star of “The Little Mermaid” was a major accomplishment, which, she says, raised her work to a new level. Grateful for the opportunity, she said hard work was also essential in order to be successful. Big words of wisdom from a talented Little Mermaid.

To hear Kimberly sing, check out her YouTube Channel.