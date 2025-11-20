Princess Diana enters Paris waxwork museum

French sculptor Laurent Mallamaci (left), author Christine Orban (2nd left), and Musee Grevin Director Yves Delhommeau (right) pose with the wax effigy of Britain’s late Princess Diana in the “revenge dress” at its Paris unveiling. (AFP pic)

PARIS : The Grevin waxwork museum in Paris unveiled a new star attraction on Thursday: Princess Diana in the “revenge dress” she wore after public revelations about her then-husband prince Charles’s infidelity.

The Grevin Museum in central Paris, similar to Madame Tussauds in London, already has models of Charles, who is now King Charles III, and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

But Diana was a notable absentee, despite her tragic association with the city where she died in a car crash in August 1997.

She is displayed wearing a copy of the black gown by designer Christina Stambolian that she wore for a public appearance in 1994 amid a media frenzy about the breakdown of her marriage to Charles.

She stepped out in the dazzling backless dress on the same day as an interview was broadcast in which Charles admitted to being unfaithful.

“More than 28 years after her tragic death in Paris, Diana is still a major figure in global pop culture, celebrated for her style, humanity and independence,” the Grevin Museum said in a statement.

“The gown became a statement of reclaimed self-assertion, a powerful image of determined femininity and renewed confidence,” it added.

Her waxwork will be displayed under the museum’s dome alongside fashion figures Jean Paul Gaultier and Chantal Thomass as well as late French queen Marie-Antoinette who was beheaded in 1793.