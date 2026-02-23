Strasbourg snap Lyon’s winning run in Ligue 1

Strasbourg’s Diego Moreira (right) celebrates after scoring the second goal against Lyon at Stade de la Meinau. (Strasbourg pic)

PARIS : Strasbourg beat Lyon 3-1 to end the visitors’ seven-match winning streak in Ligue 1 on Sunday, a result that dampens their outside shot at the title.

Lyon had won 13 consecutive games in all competitions but failed to equal the club record set in 2006.

Paulo Fonseca’s side remain third on 45 points and nine back of league leaders and European champions Paris St-Germain. Lens are two points off the pace.

Lyon had early chances to take the lead but home side Strasbourg struck first when Martial Godo fired in his seventh goal of the season late in the first half.

They doubled that lead on 52 minutes with a long-range strike from Diego Moreira that took a wicked deflection.

Corentin Tolisso pulled one back for Lyon on the hour, but Strasbourg put the match to bed with Joaquin Panichelli’s penalty seven minutes from time – the Argentine forward’s 13th league goal this term.

“It’s a shame. We knew we had a huge opportunity tonight if we won. But we can’t afford to play like that if we want to win games, especially here,” Tolisso told broadcaster Ligue 1+.

Veteran striker Olivier Giroud’s penalty gave Lille a 1-0 win at Angers which put them fifth and snapped a six-match winless streak in Ligue 1.

The 39-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea forward fired a spot-kick into the bottom corner before the break to score his fifth league goal of the season.

A first win of 2026 sent Lille to within three points of Marseille and eight behind Lyon in the third and final direct Champions League qualifying spot.

“Above all it’s three points but that will do us all a lot of good mentally,” Lille captain Benjamin Andre said.

Fellow European hopefuls Rennes followed their 3-1 defeat of leaders Paris St-Germain last week with a 3-0 victory at Auxerre to stay level on points with Lille.

Nantes eased their relegation fears with a 2-0 home win over Le Havre, and Nice drew 3-3 with Lorient.