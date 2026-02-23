Celtic beaten, Rangers held in boost to Hearts’ title dream

The Old Firm rivals slip further behind Hearts after disappointing results in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Hibernian FC players celebrate the 2-1 victory against Celtic, their first win over the side since 2010. (Hibernian FC pic)
Celtic were beaten 2-1 at home by Hibernian for the first time since 2010 on Sunday, while Rangers’ 2-2 draw at bottom-of-the-table Livingston also boosted Hearts’ bid for a first Scottish league title since 1960.

Hearts lead Rangers by four points with 10 matches to go and enjoy a six-point cushion over Celtic, who have a game in hand.

No side outside the Old Firm giants has won the title in 41 years.

A first league defeat in two interim spells in charge of Celtic for Martin O’Neill this season rounded off a miserable few days for the defending champions.

O’Neill’s men were thrashed 4-1 by Stuttgart in the Europa League on Thursday amid fan protests over a lack of investment in the side in recent transfer windows.

A seventh league defeat of the campaign leaves the Hoops with a mountain to climb, especially with a visit to Rangers to come next weekend.

Felix Passlack fired Hibs in front, but Benjamin Nygren levelled before half-time.

Celtic have made a habit of late winners in recent weeks, but were forced to play out the final 16 minutes a man down when Auston Trusty was shown a red card after a VAR review for an-off-the-ball incident.

Hibs made the man advantage count when Kai Andrews blasted in the winner in the 87th minute to do their Edinburgh rivals a huge favour in the title race.

Livingston have not won in 26 league games but were minutes away from stunning Rangers and did enough to inflict a blow on their title chances.

Rangers trailed 2-0 inside the final 10 minutes as goals from Brooklyn Kabongolo and Lewis Smith gave Livie the lead.

However, a red card for Cristian Montano on the hour mark proved the turning point.

Emmanuel Fernandez reduced the deficit with a thunderous strike in the 81st minute and Mikey Moore levelled with two minutes remaining but Marvin Bartley’s side held out during nine added minutes to clinch a point.

