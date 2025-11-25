Tribute concert brings the magic of Rod Stewart to KL

Rob Caudill performing in ‘Legends in Concert’, the longest-running tribute show in Las Vegas. (Rob Caudill pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : In the mood to feel “Forever Young”? “Have I Told You Lately” that a tribute to one of the greatest performers of the 1970s and ’80s will be in town for one night only?

Grab your “Handbags and Gladrags” and let your heart go “Sailing” with the irresistible rhythms of “Forever Rod: Rob Caudill is Rod Stewart”, a high-energy celebration of the legendary British vocalist.

Fans are in for a night of top-notch music and showmanship as US performer Rob Caudill – renowned for capturing Stewart’s unmistakable voice, style and charisma – takes the stage at the Subang Golf & Country Club for an evening that promises to be truly unforgettable.

The event is supported by Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia, whose president, Freddie Fernandez, told FMT Lifestyle that Stewart’s music is still loved by many, many fans today.

“There’s something about his songs that is so hummable and catchy. His choruses are so easy to follow – they just give you a good time,” he said.

Fernandez noted that Stewart himself had been planning a Malaysian concert this year, but sadly had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances. Caudill, therefore, serves as a fitting stand-in, effectively bringing Stewart’s spirit and sound to local audiences.

“He will be flying down from the US specially for this concert, and we’re very happy to have him. He’s a good showman with a raspy voice like the real Rod – a versatile performer with over 40 years of experience,” Fernandez added.

Caudill has entertained audiences around the globe with his Stewart tribute since 1996. He appears regularly in “Legends in Concert”, the longest-running tribute show in Las Vegas.

Expect crowd-pleasers like “Maggie May”, “Tonight’s the Night”, “Rhythm of My Heart”, and “Hot Legs” as Caudill, backed by a full local live band, takes audiences on a journey through the legend’s greatest hits.

Caudill is known for capturing the unmistakable voice, style and charisma of Rod Stewart. (Rob Caudill pic)

The concert also carries a charity element: part of its proceeds will be donated to Karyawan’s Artistes’ Welfare Fund, which provides vital support to local musicians who have fallen on hard times.

There will also be a buffet dinner before the concert, to which fans are invited.

“Rod Stewart has produced so many hit songs over the years. We hope fans will take this opportunity to party and sing along to his music in a concert setting,” Fernandez said.

“So come down and enjoy a fun night of good food, great music and great entertainment.”

‘Forever Rod: Rob Caudill is Rod Stewart’

When:

Saturday, Dec 13

Dinner service from 7-8.30pm

Concert from 8.30-10pm

Where:

Kelab Subang Golf & Country Club,

Jalan SS 7/2,

47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Dress code:

Smart casual

Tickets:

RM89 for concert only

Dinner and concert packages are also available

To book your tickets, visit MyTicket.Asia.