Diabetes prevention: a lifelong journey that begins in childhood

Children and adolescents today are increasingly showing signs of insulin resistance, which could lead to type-1 or type-2 diabetes. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : According to the health ministry’s National Diabetes Registry Report 2023, some 289 individuals below age 18 were recorded as living with diabetes in Malaysia.

Although this represents only 0.01% of the total, it is medically significant as the registry primarily captures adult type-2 diabetes cases. Paediatric cases, especially type-1 dabetes, are often not reflected in adult-focused systems, which means the real number of affected children is likely higher.

Type-2 diabetes has traditionally been seen as a middle-age condition. Today, however, children and adolescents are increasingly showing signs of insulin resistance – the earliest stage of abnormal sugar regulation. This suggests that the pancreas is under strain long before adulthood begins.

Indeed, childhoods in Malaysia have changed dramatically. Many children grow up in environments shaped by:

sweetened drinks and processed snacks that are easily available, which cause sharp spikes in blood sugar and force the pancreas to work harder;

long hours of screen time that reduce physical play, resulting in lower metabolism, weakened muscle activity, and increased risk of insulin resistance;

irregular meal patterns and fast-food habits due to busy family routiness, which is significant as high-calorie, low-nutrient meals disrupt the body’s natural metabolic rhythm.

Notably, these factors often do not harm the body immediately; instead, they accumulate quietly over years until the body begins to struggle with glucose control.

Why early habits matter

Childhood is a critical phase for metabolic learning. The body is still developing its ability to manage insulin, regulate hunger, and establish long-term eating patterns.

What children eat and how they live during these early years will strongly influence their lifelong health. Clinical observations show that:

eating habits formed before age 10 have a powerful impact on later diabetes risk – when children grow up drinking sugary beverages or eating processed snacks regularly, their baseline glucose and insulin levels may shift permanently;

childhood obesity is now one of the strongest predictors of early onset type-2 diabetes – excess weight, particularly around the abdomen, reduces the body’s sensitivity to insulin;

frequent snacking and skipped meals disrupt the body’s internal metabolic rhythm – when the body cannot anticipate glucose, insulin responses become less effective and resistance develops over time.

These early patterns become a metabolic blueprint that continues into adulthood.

Healthy habits such as choosing water or milk instead of sweet drinks will follow children into their teen years and adulthood. (Envato Elements pic)

Parents remain the strongest influence on a child’s relationship with food and activity, not from strict control but from daily consistency and example. Small, steady habits at home make a lasting difference, such as:

choosing water or milk instead of sweet drinks;

serving whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains;

having mealtimes as a family to encourage slower, healthier eating;

encouraging daily movement through outdoor play or sports;

balancing screen time with physical activity.

Recognising early warning signs

While type-2 diabetes in children is still less common than in adults, early signs are often subtle. Parents and caregivers should look for:

persistent tiredness;

excessive thirst or frequent urination;

sudden or unexplained weight loss;

slow healing or recurring infections;

dark patches of skin around the neck or armpits, a typical sign of insulin resistance.

Should these symptoms appear, early medical evaluation can reverse the progression and prevent long-term complications.

Ultimately, preventing diabetes does not involve just a single step – it is a journey that begins in childhood and continues throughout adult life.

In childhood, focus on building healthy foundations through food choices, activity and balanced routines. In adulthood, prevention relies on regular screening, early detection of metabolic changes, and maintaining an active lifestyle.

And in old age, coordinated care helps prevent complications, especially for those who developed diabetes when they were young.

This article was written by Dr Chooi Kheng Chiew, consultant physician, endocrinologist and diabetologist at Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital.