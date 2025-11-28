Japan’s walking art tradition marches on

Students of Nippon Sports Science University rehearse for their annual synchronised walking performance, known as Shudankodo, in Yokohama. (AFP pic)

YOKOHAMA : Shoes squeaking in perfect unison, dozens of Japanese students move in formation through a Yokohama sports hall in training for a synchronised walking performance expected to draw thousands.

For more than half a century, students at Nippon Sport Science University have captivated audiences with their intricate displays in a practice known as Shudan Kodo, meaning “collective action”.

This year, more than 80 students are set to take part on Dec 6, after a rigorous training regimen across four months that prepares them for their performance walking forward, backward and sideways in flawless sync.

“In a world where self-centeredness is prevalent, I want people to learn compassion through moving as a group,” said Jiro Omi, the walking squad’s coach of more than 30 years.

Past displays have drawn crowds of more than 10,000 people, while one video on YouTube has been viewed more than 28 million times.

Student Kodai Honda, 20, said “the key point is realising that it’s not just about yourself”.

“Aligning your movements with those around you, coordinating with others. It’s not about just being good on your own,” he said.

Coach Omi said that people who watch the performance are often “shocked because they think there is no way they could do it themselves”.

“But the people doing it are just ordinary people, regular university students. So I think that’s why it has gotten so much attention worldwide. It’s based on rules and principles, so anyone can do it,” he said.