CNY traditions endure despite the pace of modern life

Malaysian artistes Eric Chen and Remon Lim reflect on how the Chinese community has adapted to changing times while preserving its traditions in celebrating Chinese New Year. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : In today’s fast-paced world, the vibrant traditions of Chinese New Year celebrations continue to thrive in households across the country.

Despite the rush of modern life, families still gather to celebrate, proving that the values of heritage remain alive and meaningful, no matter how much, or how fast, times change.

Speaking to Bernama, actress Remon Lim, whose real name is Lim Mee Fung, said festive preparations have changed since her childhood, but the same traditions are still observed.

“On the first day, you shouldn’t sweep the house or wear black, white, or dull colours. I also still observe the tradition of not cutting my hair on the first day of the festival,” she said at the Chinese New Year 2026 Contribution Ceremony for Veteran Artistes held here recently.

The 62-year-old did admit, however, that she feels the festive spirit fading, especially as traditional preparations are no longer carried out with the family.

She said in the past, families made festive treats and cleaned the house together, but today many choose to buy these foods or hire help, changing the warm, traditional celebrations she remembers.

Recalling her fondest Chinese New Year’s Eve memories, the actress, known for the drama “Cheongsam Merah Darah”, said she and her family would stay up late at night as part of the tradition.

“Staying up until early morning is believed to bring blessings and long life to one’s parents,” she said, adding that these memories have remained precious to her.

Meanwhile, actor Eric Chen said that while celebrations are simpler now due to age and lifestyle changes, the spirit of celebrations is still upheld through traditions like giving ang pow.

“It used to be very lively. Now it’s quieter as many of my family have their own households, but the ang pow tradition has continued. It’s a way of showing love and appreciation within the family,” he said.

Eric, 61, said his lasting memories of Chinese New Year include the big New Year’s Eve reunion dinners and annual gatherings with old friends to enjoy yee sang and offer up good wishes for the year ahead.

The actor said that beyond the festive celebrations, his main hope each Chinese New Year was for the health and well-being of his family, reflecting the true values of togetherness and appreciation for loved ones.