Michelle Yeoh receives Hollywood Walk of Fame recognition

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian-born actress Michelle Yeoh, who has made a name for herself in Hollywood, continues to bring pride to the nation.

Yeoh’s latest honour saw her name immortalised on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, recognising her outstanding contributions to international cinema.

The 64-year-old actress graced the red carpet in an elegant yellow gown with minimal accessories, radiating sophistication throughout the prestigious event organised by the Hollywood film community.

In an Instagram post, Yeoh reflected on her journey from Malaysia to Hollywood, acknowledging that it was far from easy and full of challenges before reaching her current status.

“The path from Malaysia to here wasn’t a straight line. There were moments that I wondered if I belonged, but I was fortunate, fortunate to be part of stories that crossed borders and languages, stories that reminded us how deeply connected we all are,” she said during her speech at the ceremony.

Known for her role as Madame Morrible in ‘Wicked’, she said the honour was not hers alone, but represented the many people who have been part of her career spanning over four decades in the film industry.

“Thank you all for surrounding me with love, for being my safe harbour and for helping me stay true to my own North Star. The star may carry one name, but it represents so many people who made this journey possible.

“I hope it also reminds someone, somewhere that it is possible, that where you begin does not define where you can go,” she said.

This recognition further cements Yeoh’s status as one of the most influential Asian figures in Hollywood and serves as an inspiration for talented young Malaysians aspiring to break into the international entertainment industry.

Previously, the Ipoh-born actress made history by winning the Best Actress award at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 for the film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, becoming the first Asian woman to take home an Oscar in a leading acting category.

Yeoh achieved another historic milestone when she was awarded the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, the highest accolade recognising her contributions to the global film industry over more than four decades.