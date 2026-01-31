Catherine O’Hara, star of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Home Alone’, dead at 71

Actress Catherine O’Hara’s characters ranged from the deliriously theatrical Moira Rose in ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to the frantic mother in ‘Home Alone’. (Reuters pic)

LOS ANGELES : Catherine O’Hara, the shape‑shifting Canadian comic actress whose characters ranged from the deliriously theatrical Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek” to the frantic mother in “Home Alone”, has died at 71 — prompting an outpouring of tributes led by her co-star Macaulay Culkin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

A representative from the office of her manager Marc Gurvitz confirmed the death of O’Hara, who earned the 2020 Emmy for best comedy actress, helping to propel “Schitt’s Creek” to TV awards season dominance at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The BBC, citing a statement from Creative Artists Agency, reported she died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness.

O’Hara portrayed Kate McCallister, the mother of Macaulay Culkin’s character in the movie “Home Alone”, and Delia Deetz in the film “Beetlejuice”. Culkin paid homage to O’Hara on the social media platform Instagram.

“Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later,” Culkin wrote alongside images of the two of them.

Prime ministers past and present mourn her loss

Carney wrote on X: “I join Canadians and fans across the world in mourning the loss of Catherine O’Hara.”

His predecessor, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, called her “a beloved Canadian icon with a rare gift for comedy and heart” on X and added: “She made people laugh across generations.” His post included a photo of the two of them.

O’Hara was born on March 4, 1954, and grew up in Toronto as the sixth of seven children. She began her acting career in 1974 as a cast member of the improvisational theater troupe called “The Second City” in Toronto.

Two years later the troupe created the sketch comedy television show “SCTV”, which often featured O’Hara’s performances.

She offered her voice for numerous animated projects, including Sally in “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, Pinktail in “The Wild Robot”, Brook Ripple in “Elemental” and multiple voices in “Frankenweenie”, including Mrs. Frankenstein.

More recently, O’Hara joined the cast of Seth Rogen’s 2025 Hollywood satire series “The Studio” as Patty Leigh, the fired head of a Hollywood film studio. She also delved into some dramatic roles, including the 1997 film “Hope”.

O’Hara is survived by her husband Bo Welch, whom she met in 1987 on the set of “Beetlejuice”, and their two sons.