Feng shui master Kenny Hoo dies at 61

Hoo Hong Pan, known as Master Kenny Hoo, died of a heart attack at 2am on Friday at a private hospital in Penang.

His daughter, Dr Hoo Kaye Tian, said he died of a heart attack at 2am on Friday at a private hospital in Penang.

Hoo was a familiar face in the media, being featured for his insights on geomantic trends, particularly during the Lunar New Year festive season.

The founder and head of Good Feng Shui Geomantic Research, Hoo frequently contributed zodiac forecasts and geomantic advice to major media outlets for over two decades.

Hoo is survived by his wife and three children.