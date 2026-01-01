Former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, veteran actor Mano Maniam and educationist Rasammah Bhupalan were among the greats who left us in 2025.

PETALING JAYA : The year 2025 marked the passing of several prominent Malaysians whose lives and work helped shape the nation’s political, social, cultural and sporting landscape.

From public office and journalism to activism, the arts and sports, FMT looks back at some of the individuals whose influence extended beyond their respective fields and left a lasting mark on Malaysia’s collective memory.

Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, 85 (April 14)

Malaysia’s fifth prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was known for his moderate yet progressive leadership style, as well as his emphasis on good governance and integrity during his tenure from 2003 to 2009. Affectionately known as “Pak Lah”, he introduced the concept of Islam Hadhari and sought to strengthen judicial independence and anti-corruption efforts.

James Ritchie, 75 (May 3)

Veteran journalist James Ritchie was widely respected for his decades-long reporting on Sarawak and its politics, history and people. Penang-born but deeply rooted in Sarawak, he authored several books on the culture of Sarawak’s native communities. In recognition of his contributions, he received numerous accolades, including the Hawana 2024 award.

Rasammah Bhupalan, 98 (May 13)

Rasammah Naomi Bhupalan devoted much of her life to advancing education, women’s rights and social justice. She is particularly remembered for forming the Women Teachers’ Union, advocating for equal pay for female educators, founding a vocational training centre for underprivileged girls and co-founding the National Council of Women’s Organisations.

Mano Maniam, 79 (May 30)

Actor Mano Maniam was a towering figure in Malaysia’s performing arts scene, best known for his role as Uncle Chan in the English-language sitcom “Kopitiam”. He was also recognised for mentoring younger performers and promoting theatre education. Prior to his passing, Mano was due to receive an award for his cultural contributions to the Indian community and Malaysian arts.

Hashim Ali, 90 (Oct 1)

Former armed forces chief Hashim Ali played a key role in Malaysia’s security and defence landscape, including in the signing of the Hat Yai Peace Accord in 1989. He later chaired Sukom Ninety Eight Bhd, which managed the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games, and went on to lead several public-listed companies after retiring from the military.

Hishamuddin Aun, 64 (Oct 1)

Veteran journalist Hishamuddin Aun began his career in 1979 as a cadet reporter and rose to become group chief editor for New Straits Times Press Bhd. He also served as Berita Harian’s group editor and sports editor, as well as an adviser to Astro Arena and Astro Awani. In his later years, he was a columnist for FMT, and is remembered as a prominent figure in Malaysian journalism.

Bung Moktar Radin, 66 (Dec 5)

A former Sabah deputy chief minister, Bung Moktar Radin was a long-serving MP for Kinabatangan and a prominent figure in the state’s political landscape. Known for his outspoken style, he remained an influential and often controversial presence in Malaysian politics.

Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas, 81 (Dec 13)

A former assemblyman for Kelana Jaya, Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas was a respected corporate leader who played key roles in Malaysia’s financial and regulatory sectors. He held several senior positions and was widely regarded for his experience in governance and business leadership.

Madeline Berma, 64 (Dec 30)

Prominent Sarawakian economist Madeline Berma had an illustrious career as an academic specialising in the field of poverty, inequality, women and marginalised communities development. She also served as a Suhakam commissioner from 2019 to 2022, and was a member of the Sarawak Economic Action Council prior to her death.

Sporting figures we lost in 2025

Malaysia also mourned the loss of several legendary athletes whose dedication and achievements helped shape the nation’s sporting history.

Shaharudin Jaafar, 84 (March 18)

Shaharudin Jaafar was a celebrated Malaysian cyclist who competed internationally in the 1960s and 1970s, helping to put Malaysian cycling on the competitive map. A multiple national champion, he later served as a mentor and coach, inspiring generations of cyclists to strive for excellence.

Kevin Nunis, 65 (June 28)

Kevin Nunis was a stalwart of Malaysian hockey in the 1980s, known for his skilful midfield play and leadership on the field. After his playing career, he contributed to the sport’s grassroots development, coaching young players and nurturing future national team talent.

Wong Choon Hin, 75 (Nov 26)

A distinguished Malaysian hockey centre half, Wong Choon Hin represented the country at key tournaments, including the World Cup and Asian Games. His steadfast presence in the centre helped anchor the team.

C Paramalingam, 90 (Dec 12)

C Paramalingam was a pioneering figure in Malaysian hockey during the 1950s and 1960s, representing the nation with distinction at international fixtures. Beyond his playing years, he was a respected mentor who helped guide state-level programmes.