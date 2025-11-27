‘Tudung duang’ a source of livelihood for Bajau Samah artisan

Jaimme @ Afmiez Ayub is the third generation to carry on her family business of crafting traditional ‘tudung duang’. (Bernama pic)

KOTA BELUD : “Tudung duang”, a traditional weaved handicraft of the Bajau Samah, is a symbol of the community’s cultural heritage, closely associated with their vibrant traditional attire.

Made from serdang or nipah palm leaves, tudung duang was conventionally used during feasts, traditional ceremonies, and gotong-royong activities as a protective cover to keep food safe from dust and insects.

It is appreciated for its distinctive shape and geometric patterns, which appeal to craft collectors and décor enthusiasts.

To preserve the uniqueness of this handicraft, Jaimme @ Afmieza Ayub has been carrying on her mother’s legacy of weaving tudung duang since 2018.

The third generation to continue the family business in Kampung Pangkalan Abai here, Jaimme, 47, said her interest in weaving began at a young age, when she would watch her older sisters produce various handwoven items.

“In the Bajau Samah community, weaving skills are typically passed down from one generation to the next and are regarded as an asset for women,” she told Bernama.

Her keen interest became a source of income when she began selling her crafts at tamu (local markets) and through online platforms, successfully attracting customers from across East Malaysia, the peninsula, and even Brunei.

With rising demand, Jaimme said she is now able to earn a consistent income of around RM3,000 a month.

Jaimme said the crafting process, which can take up to three days, begins with selecting serdang or nipah leaves, which are soaked in hot water mixed with dye before being sun-dried until completely dry.

“Once the leaves are dry and the colour has set, we lightly moisten them with a damp cloth before rolling them. If the leaves are too dry, they break easily and the final product will not look good,” she explained.

Each tudung duang is entirely handmade using neat stitching, with a frame made from nipah palm leaves or boxes for structural support.

Jaimme noted that the technique of arranging the leaves is similar to weaving practices in other communities, but the tudung duang is known for its sturdier shape and structure compared to food covers from other regions.

The shape and patterns can be customised based on customer requests. She sells them for between RM8 and RM45 per unit, and often receives large-scale orders of up to 400 units.

According to Jaimme, the high demand is partly driven by the use of the tudung duang as wedding gifts, decorations for official events, and as corporate souvenirs.

Despite facing challenges – especially during the rainy season, which makes drying the leaves difficult – Jaimme remains committed to maintaining the quality and authenticity of the craft.

She hopes this unique weaving tradition will be picked up by the younger generation so it does not fade away.