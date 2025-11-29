Exploring Nordic living and sustainability in Helsinki

The Uspenski Cathedral and SkyWheel in Helsinki. Finland has been named the world’s happiest nation for eight years running. (Envato Elements pic)

HELSINKI : Strolling through Finland’s capital city, it is easy to see why the country has been named the world’s happiest nation for eight years running. Helsinki embodies the core values of a Nordic society that prioritises work-life balance, equality, and a high quality of life.

This writer was there to attend the “Climate Solutions from Finland” programme from Oct 5-10. Hosted by the foreign affairs ministry, the programme aimed to showcase Finland’s wide range of climate innovations to the media, as the country is known as a frontrunner in the circular economy.

Helsinki is a city that balances urban culture and nature, and is safe for visitors to explore even if travelling alone. It is surprisingly calm for a capital, with a population of around 660,000 out of Finland’s total of 5.65 million.

The streets are not very crowded, and I noticed many people walking – a sign of how easily the city can be navigated on foot or by public transport such as trams, trains, and the metro system.

I took the train from the airport to the city centre, a journey of just 30 minutes, and also rode on a tram while sightseeing, which was convenient and offered seamless connectivity across the city.

The city features wide streets and heritage-rich architecture, complemented by leafy parks and urban forests that bring nature into daily life.

Trams in Helsinki offer seamless connectivity across the city. (Zufazlin Baharuddin pic)

I loved even simple things like being able to drink tap water, thanks to Helsinki’s abundant natural water sources, strict government regulations, and advanced water-treatment systems.

Of course, the city’s efficient public transport and high quality of life are not overnight accomplishments – they are the outcome of long-term planning and a national commitment to sustainability and well-being.

From my observations, eco-consciousness and sustainable practices are deeply embedded in the lifestyles and mindsets of the Finnish people.

At my hotel, there were no single-use plastic bags. Some public toilets provide reusable towels, while recycling bins are available everywhere, making it easy for everyone to participate in eco-friendly practices.

I had the opportunity to visit Ainoa, a shopping centre, and learnt about its beverage return system: a scheme that involves a small, refundable deposit to incentivise consumers to return empty plastic and glass bottles for recycling.

I noticed many Finns bringing large bundles of plastic bottles – a simple yet powerful reminder of how deeply environmental consciousness runs in Finland, a nation that has truly set the bar high in the fight against climate change.

The writer (with headscarf) with fellow journalists during the ‘Climate Solutions from Finland’ programme. (Zufazlin Baharuddin pic)

I also had the opportunity to visit Viikki School and Aalto University, where education plays a central role in advancing environmental awareness. At Viikki School, children are taught the principles of sustainability from as young as five, learning how everyday actions can impact the planet.

At Aalto University, we met a local graduate who had launched a Finnish startup called Reverlast, which transforms old wind turbine blades into floating docks.

This innovative approach not only gives new life to industrial waste but also demonstrates how Finnish education nurtures creative solutions for real-world environmental challenges.

Culture, heritage and urbanity

Helsinki also offers a mix of cultural, historical and natural attractions. Among its iconic buildings are Senate Square, known for its neoclassical architecture; and the nearby Helsinki Cathedral.

From the steps of the cathedral, I could see the Government Palace, home to the prime minister’s office and several other key ministries.

Another impressive place to visit is the Oodi Library, which is far from a typical library. It offers group work facilities, including a recording studio, game rooms, DJ and karaoke studios, as well as 3D printers and sewing machines.

On the top floor there is a citizens’ balcony, where people can enjoy coffee, and a children’s section complete with a playground. When I visited, rows of strollers were neatly lined up, a clear sign that many parents had brought their babies and toddlers to this open, welcoming library.

Suomenlinna Fortress, a Unesco World Heritage site, is over 300 years old. (Zufazlin Baharuddin pic)

In the heart of the city is the Old Market Hall, which gave me an opportunity to try traditional Finnish cuisine such as reindeer and salmon soup. At the nearby Market Square, stalls sell fresh seafood, local crafts and souvenirs. Not far from there stands the Presidential Palace, often used for official ceremonies.

From Market Square, I continued to the ferry terminal to catch a 15-minute ride to Suomenlinna Fortress, a Unesco World Heritage site spanning six islands. Built over three centuries ago, the fortress is now a popular tourist destination and home to around 800 people.

Saunas are an essential part of culture in Finland, with almost every household having one. Finns often use it to relax and connect with family and friends, as well as to slow down, enjoy simplicity, and embrace the balance between heat, cold and nature – a reflection of the broader Finnish philosophy of integrating well-being and nature into everyday life.

I had an unforgettable experience at Uunisaari, a traditional Finnish sauna located on a small island just outside of southern Helsinki, equipped with both electric and wood-burning saunas.

I tried both and particularly loved the latter, which felt more refreshing and was filled with the comforting aroma of burning wood.

More than just about ‘sweating it out’, Finns use saunas regularly to relax, unwind, and connect with others. (Zufazlin Baharuddin pic)

After the sauna, I was encouraged to jump into the icy Baltic Sea, a common practice among Finns. The heat of the sauna followed by a plunge into freezing water was an exhilarating rush.

This Finnish tradition is said to be good for the body and mind, perfectly reflecting the Finnish way of embracing balance in daily life.

All in all, my time in Helsinki offered more than just scenic views or innovative climate solutions: it revealed a society built on trust, awareness and purposeful living.

As Malaysia continues its journey towards becoming a greener and more liveable nation, there is much to learn from Helsinki’s example of how thoughtful urban planning, public trust, and respect for nature can coexist in harmony.