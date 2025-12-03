Heartfelt ‘last salute’ to ex-British army veteran Joseph Scully

(L-R) Yahya Osman, Pamela Scully, Abdul Rahman Ahmad, Peter Phang Min Kit, Danny Chee Shiuh Sing, Othman Arshad, Paimin Tukiran, Lim Yang Meng and Benjamin Scully at the wake held for Joseph Scully. (Adrian David pic)

PETALING JAYA : The flame for former Malaysian British Army veterans was extinguished with the death of its “livewire” Joseph Scully.

Scully, 80, who died on Nov 26 was the backbone of the Malaysian Ex-British Army Association (MEBAA) formed on March 9, 2009.

MEBAA represented those who served The Crown from the 1940s onwards, and who saw action during the Confrontation with Indonesia from 1963-66, and the communist insurgency Emergency periods of 1948-1960 and 1968-1989.

In a show of strong camaraderie, MEBAA committee members – comprising Malays, Chinese, Indians and Eurasians – along with family and friends, attended Scully’s wake at St Francis Xavier’s church in Petaling Jaya.

Scully’s funeral mass was held on Nov 29 at the Our Lady of Fatima church in Brickfields before his remains were taken to the MBPJ crematorium in Kampung Tunku.

The late Joseph Scully was the treasurer of the Malaysian Ex-British Army Association. (Adrian David pic)

MEBAA president Abdul Rahman Ahmad said they came – dressed in their official MEBAA shirts – to pay their last respects to their comrade.

“We fought battles together, whatever indigenous background we came from. We studied, trained, played, ate, slept and worked as a team as we grew up.

“As such, it is immaterial whatever place of worship the wake is being held. We came in full force to give Scully the last salute,” said Rahman.

He added that although Scully had all along served as MEBAA’s treasurer, he was in fact 99% running the association’s affairs from his home, which served as the secretariat.

(L-R) Peter Phang Min Kit, Othman Arshad and Abdul Rahman Ahmad discussing MEBAA’s fate at the wake. (Adrian David pic)

“With most of us in our twilight years, he took upon himself to be the main coordinator of our affairs, especially liaising with the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League (RCEL)in England to obtain welfare grants for needy members.

“Scully was also the prime mover in recruiting former British Army Malaysians into our fold and in communicating with them to attend our reunions and annual general meetings.

“His friendly demeanour, yet strict personality got the job done. He was willing to lend an ear to other’s opinions,” said Rahman, 81.

MEBAA deputy president Danny Chee Shiuh Sing, 83, described Scully as a colourful character, ever willing to help.

“He was a fantastic chap and we are very saddened about his demise,” said Chee.

Venu Gopal Munusamy with Yahya Osman at Joseph Scully’s wake. (Adrian David pic)

Committee member Venu Gopal Munusamy remembered Scully for his peculiar trait of shrugging his right shoulder “as if to loosen his shirt collar”.

“This happened especially when Scully wanted to stress a point during our meetings. It was comical and amusing – a master trademark of his,” said Venu Gopal.

Association internal auditor Peter Phang Min Kit was amazed at the energy Scully had in contacting all the 1,100 members via phone, e-mail and WhatsApp to attend their activities.

“He used his knowledge and skills as an information technology manager with Ericsson to his advantage,” said Phang, 79.

Assistant secretary Othman Arshad, 83, said he and Scully joined the army and served together with the Royal Signals Regiment.

“We had many memorable moments together, even in our second careers after retiring from the army,” said Othman.

Danny Chee Shiuh Sing (left) with Lim Yang Meng at the wake of Joseph Scully. (Adrian David pic)

Another MEBAA internal auditor Lim Yang Meng said the association members were like family. “We had no secrets among us and shared almost everything over the decades,” said Lim, 80.

Secretary Paimin Tukiran said with Scully’s demise, there was no likely replacement to carry out MEBAA’s activities.

“Just earlier this month (November) during our 15th annual general meeting, we had officially announced the imminent severance of correspondence with the RCEL from Jan 1.

“We were facing a sunset as our ageing octogenarian members are dwindling, many are physically challenged, some uncontactable and others have died. We have even lost communication with their widows or next of kin,” said Paimin, 79.

(L-R) Paimin Tukiran, Danny Chee Shiuh Sing, Peter Phang Min Kit, Lim Yang Meng, Othman Arshad, Yahya Osman and Yahya Osman signing the condolence book at Joseph Scully’s wake. (Adrian David pic)

Some members were trained for three years at the British Army Boys Trade School at Nee Soon Camp in Singapore, before joining the military proper to serve as other ranks in a variety of royal corps.

Others joined the army directly as adult recruits.

MEBAA members led successful second careers in the corporate world, after having served the Army for almost 10 years.

Scully is survived by son Benjamin, 49, in Australia and daughter Pamela, 47.

Also at the wake and funeral were Scully’s surviving siblings Anne, Janet, Francis, Michael and Paul. Two others, Ramsey and Rita, have passed on.