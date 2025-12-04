How crocheting helped Darwina build a home business

Darwina Suzyan Md Derus, who learnt to crochet from her mother, now uses this skill to generate an income from home. (Darwina Suzyan Md Derus pic)

PETALING JAYA : For Darwina Suzyan Md Derus, crocheting is more than a hobby – it’s a way she earns a living from the comfort of her home.

Through her brand, Awien Craft, Darwina transforms simple strands of yarn into bags, coin purses, hats, keychains, home décor items and dolls.

Her creations are meticulously crocheted, reflecting her creativity, attention to detail and love for the craft. “Crocheting also calms my soul and helps me feel at peace,” she told FMT Lifestyle.

Her keychains, in particular, are delightful. “I love seeing children happy when they look at my keychains,” said the 49-year-old, who draws inspiration from Pinterest, cartoon shows and YouTube videos.

Darwina started Awien Craft in 2013, after leaving her factory job to care for her three children. Determined to contribute to the household income, she turned to crocheting.

These keychains are sure to bring cheer to the young… and the young at heart. (Darwina Suzyan Md Derus pic)

She previously sold cushion covers to her colleagues, but this time, she expanded her product range to include key chains, bags, dolls and more.

She started small – first selling to residents in her neighbourhood and later widening her reach by promoting her handicrafts on Facebook.

Darwina’s love for crocheting stretches back decades. She learnt it from her mother and at just 11 years old, was already a young businesswoman, selling the television and cushion covers she crocheted to neighbours.

Her mother was an entrepreneur too, who ran a plant nursery business. “She was an independent woman. Apart from running the nursery, she taught craft classes for free and cooked for wedding functions in our village,” said Darwina, from Negeri Sembilan.

Her mum’s multitasking spirit is something Darwina now emulates – when she isn’t working on her handicrafts, she provides traditional massage and teaches crochet classes.

Last year, Darwina’s business took a significant leap forward when she was selected for the Khadijah Artisans Mentoring Programme.

If you’re looking for door gifts for your next event, these coin purses are a great option. (Darwina Suzyan Md Derus pic)

A collaboration between Khadijah International Waqf (L) Foundation (KIWF) and Persatuan Pembangunan Artisans, the programme equips craftswomen from low-income backgrounds with the guidance they need to succeed, and support to widen their distribution channels.

“The mentors taught us about costing, marketing and how to improve our product packaging,” said Darwina.

The knowledge she gained has become invaluable – but the programme’s impact goes beyond practical skills. “I have also become more confident, especially in approaching business owners to carry my products,” she shared.

For instance, before joining the programme, Darwina only offered one-on-one crochet classes. With her newfound confidence, she now teaches group classes as well.

Darwina’s product range includes the traditional Malay wedding favours called bunga telur. (Darwina Suzyan Md Derus pic)

When a team from KIWF participated in the “Contemporary Discussions on Philanthropy Symposium” in Turkey last year, they brought along products made by their participants as door gifts – a gesture that thrilled Darwina.

“I’m so happy that my products have reached Turkey,” she said with a smile. “I’m grateful to the team for choosing me for the programme and helping me gain more confidence.”

Darwina graduated from the programme in September and she is now filled with excitement for what lies ahead – whether it’s expanding her product range or passing down her crocheting knowledge to others.

This handbag would make a wonderful Christmas gift. (Darwina Suzyan Md Derus pic)

Darwina’s journey shows that entrepreneurship can begin with a simple seed and when coupled with dedication, that seed can flourish into a promising business opportunity – even from home.

To other women entrepreneurs considering starting a home-based business, she shared: “A hobby can turn into a source of income. Most importantly, when you’re running a business from home, knowledge is essential – so always keep learning.”

To purchase these products, contact Darwina at 011-5582 9076.

Read more about the Khadijah Artisans Mentoring Programme and its artisans here.