Lawyer, 86, obtains doctorate after 50-year career

Lawyer G Rethinasamy, who once served as a nurse and is also involved in community building, received his doctorate at Universiti Sains Malaysia on Tuesday. (USM pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Age has not been an obstacle for 86-year-old G Rethinasamy, who obtained his doctorate after a legal career spanning half a century.

The lawyer – who runs his own firm in Butterworth that provides assistance to the local community, especially those in the lower-income group – received his doctorate at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s convocation ceremony on Tuesday.

Rethinasamy said he practises an open-door policy, welcoming clients without prior appointments and without payments for initial consultation – a principle he has held on to for decades, especially when meeting clients who are facing challenges in life.

“If I’m confident in helping solve their problems, then I will open a file. Many of them are people in need, so I settle the work first before considering taking a token payment,” he told Bernama.

He recalled having to finish his Form Six studies early after seven months when his father lost his job. As a result, Rethinasamy attempted to support his family by entering the nursing field in 1959.

He served at several hospitals before furthering his studies at Lincoln’s Inn in the United Kingdom, as he had a deep interest in law.

In 1975, upon returning to Malaysia, Rethinasamy set up his own legal firm and steadily carved out a career spanning 50 years serving the public.

He is also involved in community building: Rethinasamy was the developer of a low-cost housing project in Penang that saw the building of 265 low-cost apartment units in Tasek Gelugor from 1989-1990.

For his doctorate, the father of four examined the relationship between planning authorities and housing developers, as well as planning processes that influence the cost of constructing affordable housing.

He also shared his secret to being active at 86 years, citing daily exercise as well as tending to stray cats around his residence daily.