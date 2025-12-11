Faith, fights and family history at the art galleries of Sentosa Janda Baik

The Grandfather’s Gallery is a treasure trove of vintage items once belonging to Sentosa Janda Baik host, Omar Ariff’s, family. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : “Art is the child of Nature; yes, her darling.” This observation by poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow finds a fitting home at Sentosa Janda Baik, a quiet sanctuary in the hills where natural splendour and artistic heritage are thoughtfully preserved.

The four-acre family retreat, founded by Kamarul Ariffin Mohamed Yassin and his wife, Frances, features a charming villa, a cosy café, and beautifully maintained natural landscapes, among other inviting attractions.

It is now owned and managed by Kamarul and Frances’ son Omar Ariff and his wife Suraya Nordin, as well as their daughter Merissa Alyea.

One of Sentosa Janda Baik’s standout features is its rich artistic heritage: the property is home to three distinct galleries, each showcasing a different art style.

(Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Omar said the galleries aren’t just educational. Their beautiful rustic atmosphere makes them perfect for private events and weddings.

“You know you’re in for something different when you have a special occasion here. It’s not like having it in a hotel, where you simply wait around for the next course to arrive. Here you get to soak in the art, enjoy a mini exhibition while you’re here,” Omar told FMT Lifestyle.

The Islamic Gallery invites visitors to contemplate the ideas, devotion, and beauty of artworks inspired by faith and divine revelation.

From gorgeously woven rugs to simple yet well-crafted betel nut holders and fishermen’s lunch containers, each piece reflects a harmonious blend of function, artistry, and spiritual symbolism.

“In the late 80s, my dad decided to build this place. It was done by Arwah Dollah and his team of Kelantanese carvers,” Omar said.

(Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

One of the gallery’s most striking centrepieces is a wooden door, adorned with intricate carvings of holy Quranic verses that Omar believes originated from Indonesia. Also on display is a 19th century hand-written Dluwang Quran from Java, a testament to the region’s rich manuscript tradition.

The White Gallery was originally a disused house in Kelantan which caught the family’s eye. The entire structure was dismantled and rebuilt at Sentosa Janda Baik in the 1990s: right down to its original well!

Also known as Galeri Fransi (named after Omar’s mother), the space now serves as a rotating showcase of the family’s fascinating collection of heritage artefacts.

There is also an impressive collection of Orang Asli wood-carving: take a moment to appreciate the intricate craftsmanship of the Mah Meri and Jah Hut masks at its entrance!

(Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Since April, this space has been home to Bilah Dan Pamor – Blades of Heritage, a captivating array of traditional weaponry and heirloom blades from across the Nusantara region and beyond.

Don’t miss the impressive display of keris: if you’ve ever wondered about the differences between keris Bali, keris Beko, or keris Brojol, this is the place to find out.

Among the highlights here are a row of hand cannons from Borneo and the ekor pari, or stingray’s tail, from Kelantan.

Look out for pointed cucuk sanggul from Kelantan: hairpins that, according to the local legend of Puteri Saadong, can be transformed into deadly tools.

Arguably the spot of greatest personal significance to the family is the Grandfather’s Gallery. This charming old house, originally the family’s home in Kerdau, Pahang, was dismantled and relocated here in 2005.

Today, it serves as a treasure trove, showcasing many of the family’s cherished heritage items.

(Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Stepping into the space feels like stepping back in time to a simpler, happier era, with every corner filled with vintage treasures.

Old black-and-white photographs of Omar’s family members take pride of place on a display stand, accompanied by framed fragments of silk once sold by his great-grandfather.

Overall, the art galleries of Sentosa Janda Baik are more than spaces to view artwork. They pay tribute to stories, memories, and the creative spirit. With so many unique pieces to admire, every visitor is sure to find a favourite gallery to visit.

Sentosa Janda Baik

121 & 260, KG Sum Sum Hulu

Kampung Janda Baik

28750 Bentong, Pahang

Opening hours:

10am-5pm (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday)

8am-5pm (Saturday and Sunday)

For more information on Sentosa Janda Baik, visit their website and follow them on Instagram.