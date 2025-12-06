Sentosa Janda Baik: a retreat rooted in art, nature and heart

Sentosa Janda Baik is a tranquil family-run retreat that combines the beauty of nature and art. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Cradled within the whispering woods of Janda Baik lies a tranquil haven where art, craftsmanship, and the beauty of nature come together in serene harmony.

Welcome to Sentosa Janda Baik, a lush four-acre retreat that boasts verdant greenery, shimmering lotus ponds, and elegant art galleries showcasing handcrafted splendour in every form.

This rustic retreat is the brainchild of founder Kamarul Ariffin Mohamed Yassin, who bought the land here with his wife Frances in the 1960s.

Kamarul and Frances developed the space, planting seeds and building structures, turning it from empty paddy land into the scenic sanctuary it is today.

Originally meant as a private family retreat, Sentosa Janda Baik is now open to the public, managed by the couple’s son Omar Ariff, his wife Soraya Nordin, and their daughter Merissa Alyea.

At Villa Sentosa, guests can relax in a cosy homestead that includes a swimming pool. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

“When we decided we were going to open our doors, my parents and I wanted to make sure we were designing a service that stayed true to the idea of what was being built from the very start,” Merissa told FMT Lifestyle.

“The idea for this place is a very special one, which I hold in the depths of my heart.”

Guests are invited to stay at Rumah Sentosa, an idyllic three-bedroom villa that houses up to six people. The cosy venue blends natural splendour with modern comfort, nestled in greenery yet equipped with creature comforts like a large-screen television and a well-stocked pantry.

Its interior is rich with artwork, with vibrant paintings and handcrafted pieces displayed throughout the space. Keep an eye out for the framed Picasso prints adorning some of the bedroom walls!

With the family being avid readers, bibliophiles will definitely enjoy the well-curated library here, which contains tomes on everything from Malaysian literature to nature photography.

Bibliophiles are sure to enjoy the well-stocked family library. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Another highlight is a purr-fectly adorable collection of cat figurines and mementos belonging to Kamarul, an avid feline fan. The story goes that this collection was brought to Sarawak in the 1980s, which inspired the creation of the Kuching Cat Museum.

The villa is also a great place for a dip: its deck sports a refreshing swimming pool complete with deckchairs and umbrellas, and one of its rooms even has a private jacuzzi.

Many of the facilities have been designed with accessibility in mind, complete with ramps and supports to aid guests with disabilities.

After settling down in Rumah Sentosa, guests can visit the three art galleries on location: the White Gallery, Grandfather Gallery, and Islamic Gallery.

In addition, the venue is a great place to commune with nature. Its verdant grounds are dotted with towering fruit trees – look for mangosteen, durian belimbing, ciku, and rambutan – while its shaded paths are lined with beautiful blossoms such as bougainvillea, hibiscus and heliconias.

The Rasa Sentosa Café serves up hearty homemade recipes. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Sentosa Janda Baik’s scenic natural beauty makes it very popular for special occasions, and the grounds can be rented for weddings and other events.

For those feeling peckish, the onsite café, Rasa Sentosa, is a great place to grab a bite. This chic Bohemian-style eatery, which serves up hearty homemade recipes and specialty coffee, is open from Wednesdays to Sundays.

You can even purchase eggs, laid fresh by chickens in their coop!

“We have a nice mix of local and western favourites here. Try our rose-infused matcha, our attempt at creating something with a local twist. We aim to create a nice atmosphere, with the kind of home-cooked food we hope will inspire you to call your mum,” Merissa said with a laugh.

If you get the chance, sit at one of its booths overlooking the lotus ponds: the sight of dragonflies hovering over the waters is curiously comforting.

Host Merissa Alyea hopes guests have a unique experience here. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

All in all, with its charming blend of art, nature, and tranquility, Sentosa Janda Baik invites you to escape, if only for a while. Every corner here offers you a moment to relax, reflect and reconnect.

Sentosa Janda Baik

121 & 260, KG Sum Sum Hulu,

Kampung Janda Baik,

28750 Bentong, Pahang

Opening hours:

10am-5pm (Wednesdays to Fridays)

8am-5pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

For more information on Sentosa Janda Baik, visit their website and follow them on Instagram.