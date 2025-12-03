International arrivals up 14.5% to 28.24mil in first 8 months of the year

Tourism Malaysia deputy chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the increasing number of foreign visitors underscores Malaysia’s rapid post-pandemic recovery and growing global appeal. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia recorded about 28.24 million overseas visitors from January to August, a 14.5% jump from the same period in 2024.

Tourism Malaysia deputy chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the upward trend underscored Malaysia’s rapid post-pandemic recovery and growing global appeal.

He said domestic tourism also remained robust, with 73.8 million domestic tourists recorded in the second quarter of 2025, a 7.8% year-on-year increase.

“These figures show that Malaysia’s tourism assets are gaining increasing recognition and popularity,” he said in a statement.

“The industry continues to drive not only accommodation and transport, but also food and beverage, culture, retail and related services, creating a strong multiplier effect.”

Yeoh said Malaysia was poised to remain one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive travel destinations thanks to continuous improvements in infrastructure, air connectivity, visa facilitation, and global promotion.