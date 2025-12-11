MIXUE Malaysia secures halal certification for over 100 outlets

Members of MIXUE Malaysia management, MIXUE Malaysia store representatives, and representatives from Jakim and Yadim at the halal certification ceremony. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle pic)

PETALING JAYA : Over 100 MIXUE Malaysia outlets have officially received halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

Representatives from Jakim presented the halal certification to MIXUE Malaysia’s management at an official ceremony at the Hilton Petaling Jaya on Dec 11.

“Our society is made up of people of various races and religions. With this halal certification, Muslim and non-Muslim customers can enjoy the products created by this company without worry.

“The halal certification process has been carried out thoroughly and covers all the ingredients used,” said Jakim Halal Management Division director Ustaz Muhyiddin Haji Aziz @ Haji Saari.

This certification marks an important development in MIXUE’s local operations by enhancing consumer confidence in the safety and halal assurance of MIXUE products.

MIXUE Malaysia general manager Wang Wei Long receiving the halal certification from Jakim Halal Management Division director Ustaz Muhyiddin Haji Aziz @ Haji Saari. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

“Halal certification at the outlet level provides additional confidence to our customers, and reflects our commitment to stringent quality control across our supply chain,” said MIXUE Malaysia’s general manager Wang Wei Long.

“From raw material procurement to outlet operational procedures, we will comply with all Jakim requirements and have developed a comprehensive MIXUE Halal Assurance System.”

Wang explained that every process and procedure at MIXUE was carefully examined to ensure full compliance with Jakim’s halal standards.

He emphasised that every MIXUE outlet would be required to follow these procedures to ensure consistent quality, transparent management and legal compliance.

MIXUE Malaysia outlet representatives showing off their halal certification. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

The current halal certified MIXUE outlets are located around Melaka, Johor, Kedah, Perlis, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“MIXUE will also continue to expand the number of halal certified outlets in future. We are committed to providing high-quality, safe, and trusted products through a well-managed system and high standards,” Wang concluded.

The event was also attended by Malaysian Islamic Propagation Foundation (Yadim) Investment and Generation Division director Ummu Hani Husna Abdul Aziz.

MIXUE Malaysia celebrates its halal certification at the official ceremony. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Founded in 1997, MIXUE is an international chain specialising in ice cream and freshly made tea drinks. The brand has over 50,000 stores worldwide.

MIXUE officially entered the local market in 2022. Its number of outlets in Malaysia surpassed 700 in 2025, making it the largest and most widely distributed freshly made tea and ice cream chain brand in Southeast Asia.

To celebrate their outlet’s halal certification, MIXUE Malaysia will be giving away 60,000 free Brulee Cups as part of its Mini Program from Dec 12-13. More information can be found here.

MIXUE Malaysia will be giving away 60,000 free Brulee Cups as part of its Mini Program from Dec 12-13. (MIXUE Malaysia pic)

