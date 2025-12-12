Shane’s bakes make for a heartwarming Christmas

The star of Shane Yap’s Christmas spread is the blueberry chocolate babka wreath from his home bakery called ‘Sepet Dining’. (Shane Yap pic)

PETALING JAYA : For many, no festive spread feels quite complete without a baked treat. This season, self-taught home baker Shane Yap is adding a little sweetness to the celebrations with his special Christmas menu under Sepet Dining.

The 29-year-old, born in Melaka and raised in Subang Jaya, didn’t start out dreaming of a life in the kitchen. To please his parents, he pursued an engineering degree in the US.

“When I came back to Malaysia after my studies, I realised I didn’t want to be stressed out anymore. I tried going back to office jobs, but I got really burnt out. Before turning 30, I told myself, why not just start something of my own? There’s no better time than today,” Yap told FMT Lifestyle.

Although he had many hobbies, he was always drawn to the world of food, having worked part-time as a waiter and barista.

Yap, an engineer by profession, turned to his love of baking earlier this year. (Shane Yap pic)

“From a young age, I loved getting my hands into whatever my mother was doing, and watching cooking shows with her. And as I got older, I cooked more out of necessity because I couldn’t afford to eat out all the time.”

That foundation slowly evolved into experimentation. Today, he runs his home business, Sepet Dining, while also working part-time at a wine bar.

One of his earliest creations became a career-defining bake: choux pastry.

“A friend told me I should try making choux. I’d never heard of it and I found out it was supposed to be difficult, so that made me even more motivated.”

He spent about a month perfecting the recipe before releasing his first three flavours: vanilla, corn and caramelised banana, which remain favourites among regulars.

“Malaysians are familiar with cream puffs, but choux is different because of that crackly layer on top,” Yap explained.

Yap makes every component of ‘Sepet Dining’ bakes from scratch. (Shane Yap pic)

The little choux puffs even made their way into KL Fashion Week goodie bags. Yap later catered for weddings and private events using the same pastries. This Christmas, he is offering festive fillings: raspberry, strawberry and blueberry.

Sepet Dining itself began earlier this year, sparked by his humble banana loaf. As for the name, Yap said it stemmed from bitter memories.

“I have very ‘sepet’, narrow eyes, and when I was younger, people used to bully me, calling me ‘sepet’ as a slur. But as I got older, I now love my eyes. So I sort of reclaimed the term.”

His Christmas menu is an extension of his personal tastes. The star of the spread is his blueberry chocolate babka wreath: a glossy swirl of chocolate layered through sweet dough.

According to Yap, this Eastern European treat popular in Jewish communities, isn’t commonly found in Malaysia.

This French choux on Sepet Dining’s Christmas menu comes filled with either vanilla or berry flavours. (Shane Yap pic)

“The babka is probably the creation I’m proudest of.” Although traditionally presented as a loaf, Yap’s babka is shaped like a festive wreath. “As a centrepiece for a Christmas party, it looks pretty impressive on the table.”

Another standout is the raspberry mascarpone mudcake, a rich, dense dessert he introduced for Halloween. “It’s something between a cake and a brownie, and what drew me in was how jet black it was. I use natural cocoa instead of colouring.”

Yap also enjoys weaving Malaysian elements into his menu, like the poached pear walnut gula melaka focaccia.

“I poach pears in red wine with cinnamon and cloves, which brings in the Christmas spirit. Then I use the leftover liquid to make a glaze with gula melaka, which adds a nutty sweetness.”

Breads like focaccia with unique toppings are also up for grabs from ‘Sepet Dining’. (Shane Yap pic)

Every part of his bakes, from bread to raspberry compote, is handmade from scratch by Yap alone. Other options in his Christmas menu include strawberry mascarpone Victoria cake and classic gingerbread cookies.

Despite the growing demand, Yap doesn’t dream of a large bakery.

“My end goal isn’t to open a brick-and-mortar shop. What I enjoy doing is experimenting and sharing what I love. When someone tells me a dessert feels very ‘me’, that’s the best compliment.”

And this Christmas, that spirit is at the heart of every bake. “I hope when people order from my Christmas menu, the love I put into my bakes gets passed on, whether they’re gifting it or enjoying it at home. Food is the key to everyone’s hearts.”

Sepet Dining’s Christmas Menu is available until the end of the year.

Follow Shane on Instagram