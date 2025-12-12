Welcome 2026 with Elegant Inn’s 3 seasonal set menus

Welcome 2026 at Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine when you feast on any of three set menus that celebrate the authentic Cantonese flavours of Hong Kong cuisine. (Elegant Inn HK Cuisine Facebook pic)

NON-HALAL

PETALING JAYA : Roll out the red carpet for 2026 with a feast you will remember all year around.

Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine, in downtown Kuala Lumpur, has specially curated not one but three set menus featuring the restaurant’s signature dishes that focus on the much beloved flavours of Hong Kong-style Cantonese cuisine.

Each set consists of starters, a soup, main course dishes and desserts.

The “Happy Festive Set” features their signature fried eggplant among the three starters, and their signature live Boston lobster cooked with salted egg yoke among the three main dishes. It is priced at RM368 for a minimum of two people.

Meanwhile, the “Special Celebration Set” features their aromatic Hong Kong prawn paste pork belly among the starters and fish, abalone and prawns as well as goose liver sausages for the mains. This set menu is priced at RM1,188 for four people and RM1,788 for six people.

Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine offers one a true dining experience. (Elegant Inn HK Cuisine Facebook pic)

The third offering is the “Premium Celebration Set” showcasing Japanese oyster, oyster mushrooms and crab roe as starters and Japanese Wagyu beef or stuffed pork belly for the mains. Priced at RM1,688 for four persons and RM2,488 for six people, this set menu promises to satisfy every craving you have for an indulgent meal with refined flavours.

Bid 2025 goodbye and welcome 2026 in a grand way when you feast at Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine this year in a restaurant that understands good food, elegant settings and how to dine in style.

2026 set menu specials

“Happy Festive Set” @ RM RM368 for a minimum of two pax.

“Special Celebration Set” @ RM1,188 for four pax; RM1,788 for six pax.

“Premium Celebration Set” @ RM1,688 for four pax; RM2,488 for six pax.

Follow Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine on Facebook.

Elegant Inn HK Cuisine (Non-Halal)

2.01, 2nd Floor, Podium Block

Menara Hap Seng

Jalan P Ramlee

50450 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours:

12pm-2.30pm; 6pm-10.30pm (Monday-Saturday)

10.30am-2.30pm; 6pm-10.30pm (Sunday)

Contact: 03-20709399 / 03-67379399 for reservations