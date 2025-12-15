Somerset Damansara Uptown unveils a Christmas tree of recycled bottles

Staff of Somerset Damansara Uptown crafted a Christmas tree with recycled bottles to highlight the property’s commitment to eco-friendly innovation and responsible hospitality.

PETALING JAYA : Somerset Damansara Uptown is ringing in the festive season with a truly unique statement piece: a hand-crafted “green” Christmas tree made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, designed and built by the property’s very own team.

Standing tall and beautiful at the lobby of Somerset Damansara Uptown, part of Ascott Malaysia’s serviced residences, the installation is a symbol of the property’s commitment to sustainability, creativity, and community spirit.

The initiative reflects the team’s belief that festive celebrations can be both meaningful and environmentally conscious.

A staff-led sustainability innovation

The idea was conceptualised and executed completely by the staff – from housekeeping and engineering to front office and guest services.

Working together, they collected used plastic bottles over several months and repurposed them into a stunning illuminated Christmas centrepiece.

This initiative aligns with Ascott Malaysia’s wider sustainability goals, including waste reduction, recycling, and the promotion of creative upcycling practices within its properties.

Somerset Damansara Uptown held a Christmas party for guests, residents and business partners on Friday to unveil their ‘green’ Christmas tree made entirely of recycled plastic bottles.

“As a team, we wanted to show that sustainability can be beautiful, practical, and purposeful,” said Wilson Low, residence manager of Somerset Damansara Uptown Petaling Jaya.

“Our Christmas tree of recycled bottles is more than just festive décor, it’s a reminder that everyone can play a part in reducing waste. Every bottle here once had a single use, but today, it has a second life,” Low added.

Additional green efforts

Somerset Damansara Uptown continues to champion environmentally responsible hospitality practices, including:

A comprehensive recycling programme for plastic, paper, and aluminium.

Energy-efficient lighting and motion-sensor hallways to reduce electricity consumption.

Water-saving fixtures installed in all rooms.

Sustainable housekeeping initiatives, including linen reuse and eco-friendly cleaning products.

Staff sustainability workshops held quarterly to encourage continuous learning and innovation.

The property has been steadily rolling out its internal “Green Living” programme, encouraging team members to propose and execute eco-friendly solutions, the Christmas tree made with recycled plastic bottles being this year’s highlight.

Somerset Damansara Uptown’s Christmas party was made more meaningful when carollers performed Christmas classics for everyone.

To celebrate their version of a “green” Christmas, Somerset Damansara Uptown invited guests, residents, partners, and members of the media to witness the official lighting of the Christmas tree made with recycled plastic bottles at their premises on Dec 12.

This was followed with a joyful Christmas party complete with carollers, lucky draw giveaways, as well as an array of seasonal treats and festive food for dinner.

The event was aimed at bringing together the community while reinforcing the property’s commitment to sustainable celebrations.

“By transforming everyday waste into art, we hope to spark conversations about sustainability and inspire more people to rethink how they use and discard materials,” said Low.

“This project reflects the passion, teamwork, and heart of our Somerset family.”

