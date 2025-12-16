Laugh ’til you drop with Douglas Lim’s ‘Made in Malaysia’

Lim delivers his trademark hilarious observations on life in ‘Made in Malaysia’. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

KUALA LUMPUR : Comedian Comedian Douglas Lim steps onto the stage of the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), donning a violet jacket and broad smile.

“This is still so surreal for me to be here. This is the country’s premier classical music concert hall,” he tells the audience. “This stage is meant for the best orchestras and best musicians in the world. And I failed Grade 5 piano!”

Huge laughs and cheers erupt.

This self-deprecating opening kicks off “Made in Malaysia”, a comedy special he performed at DFP last year. Lim was the first-ever stand-up comedian to do a solo performance there, ultimately delivering three sold-out shows.

This year, “Made in Malaysia” received rave reviews at every destination of its 10-city tour across Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia. Now, the hourlong special can be viewed on Lim’s YouTube channel in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his company, Hilarity Ensues.

The comedian expressed having felt “constantly overwhelmed” at the thought of performing at such a prestigious venue.

“As an introduction to people who have never seen me before, or Malaysians who live outside Malaysia who don’t get to come to my shows, I think this is a fun watch,” he told FMT Lifestyle at a gala screening on Dec 13.

Lim says he was ‘constantly overwhelmed’ at the thought of performing at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas. (All is Amazing pic)

“Made in Malaysia” contains many brand-new jokes specially written for this show, alongside many of Lim’s classic wisecracks that he has perfected over the past 15 or so years of being in the industry.

Prepare for cascades of chuckles as Lim serves up whimsical takes on the oddities and idiosyncrasies of people and society, blending sharp observations with warm, self-aware wit.

You’d never think that topics such as workplace diversity and Singapore’s national day could be funny, yet Lim successfully excavates the laughs. Philosophy even enters the picture as he theorises how the mindsets of various cultures are shaped by their traditional games.

“In chess you start fair and square – all start with the same pieces. In mahjong, you don’t know what you’re starting with. Imagine playing chess but you start with 13 pawns, half a knight, and a cross-eyed king,” he laments.

The show even serves as an “origin story” of sorts, as Lim reveals how and why he was named Douglas!

The comedy show sees Lim tackle various typical Malaysian situations in hilarious fashion. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

Given the title of his comedy special, Lim was asked what his favourite “Made in Malaysia” product is: the Musang King durian.

“I’ve tried Musang King from other countries, but… cannot lah. I think there’s something in the weather in Raub that just makes them better,” he quipped.

And if “Made in Malaysia” makes you hungry for more of Lim’s stand-up, you’re in luck: the comedian embarks on his “Vital Stats” tour next year, with stops in Penang, Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur and Borneo, in addition to Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan and London.

While you wait, Lim hopes you’ll enjoy his YouTube special, which he describes as witty, uniquely Malaysian and, best of all, free!

“You can watch it anytime, I’m not forcing you to drive anywhere to watch it, and you don’t have to watch the whole thing all at once,” he outlined.

“It’s so convenient for you lah. Why wouldn’t you watch it?”

Watch ‘Made in Malaysia’ here and follow Douglas Lim on Instagram.