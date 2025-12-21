All I want for Christmas is this pop party playlist

The perfect Christmas playlist strikes the right balance between holiday cheer and all-night singalong energy. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The ultimate Christmas party playlist is all about feel-good vibes that keep the dance floor packed till the hour you bid goodbye.

From old favourites to newer releases, press play, turn it up, and let the season’s brightest beats carry your party straight through to the New Year.

‘Last Christmas’ – Wham! (1984)

Released in December 1984, “Last Christmas” is one of the most well-known Christmas songs of all time.

Instead of festive cheer, the song tells the story of a breakup that happened during the holidays, which may explain why it still feels so relatable decades later.

Fun fact: The song spent decades as the UK’s highest-selling single never to reach number one, held off by Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”, until it finally topped the chart in 2021, nearly 37 years later.

‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ – Mariah Carey (1994)

No list survives without THE Christmas song.

Released on Carey’s first Christmas album ‘Merry Christmas’, the song has become a yearly tradition, climbing charts every December like clockwork.

Its lasting popularity has earned Carey the nickname “Queen of Christmas”, and the 56-year-old has leaned fully into the moment too, posting an annual video each November to officially declare when it’s time to start playing it.

‘Mistletoe’ – Justin Bieber (2011)

This was peak early-2010 Bieber – acoustic guitar, winter scarves and all.

“Mistletoe” was released as the lead single from his Christmas album “Under the Mistletoe” and focuses on choosing love over gifts.

The song also made chart history at the time, debuting higher on the Billboard Hot 100 than any Christmas song before it, cementing Bieber’s transition from teen idol to festive pop star.

‘Underneath the Tree’ – Kelly Clarkson (2013)

Often dubbed the closest rival to Mariah Carey’s Christmas throne, this powerhouse pop track doesn’t hold back.

Released on Clarkson’s Christmas album “Wrapped in Red”, the song is all big vocals, big feelings, and pure gratitude for love during the holidays. It’s joyful, and unapologetically loud, exactly how a Christmas party should be.

‘Santa Tell Me’ – Ariana Grande (2014)

Christmas, but with trust issues.

In “Santa Tell Me”, Ariana Grande asks the important question: is this holiday crush real, or just another seasonal fling? The song has a habit of reappearing on charts every December.

“Santa Tell Me” peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 in late 2024, making it the first 21st-century holiday track to reach the US Top 5 a decade after its release.

‘Snowman’ – Sia (2017)

This one might catch you off guard.

Sia’s “Snowman” isn’t your typical upbeat Christmas song. With her gentle vocals, it’s perfect for a quiet night in, so don’t expect anyone to be dancing to this one.

It’s a love song wrapped in a winter metaphor, all about holding on to someone before they “melt away”.

The song got a second life in 2020 thanks to a TikTok challenge, where users tried (and often failed) to sing a 40-second part of the song in one breath.

‘Favourite Time of Year’ – Carrie Underwood (2020)

Not every Christmas song needs romance, and this one proves it.

Carrie Underwood’s track is about the season itself, the food, the family, the feeling of slowing down at the end of the year. It’s easy, upbeat, and great for when you just want Christmas music without the emotional drama.

‘Santa Doesn’t Know You Like I Do’ – Sabrina Carpenter (2023)

The newest song on this list, and maybe the sassiest.

Released as part of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Fruitcake” extended play, the song leans into playful jealousy, with Carpenter insisting she knows her crush better than Santa ever could.

The song’s fun, slightly cheeky, and very much a modern Christmas pop moment.