6 tips for a stress-free holiday break

Taking a break from work is the best gift you can give yourself this Christmas. (Envato Elements pic)

If this year has been hectic, then the Christmas break is the perfect opportunity to rest and recover. While work can be rewarding, stopping completely can be surprisingly hard, especially if you’ve been running at full speed all year.

Taking a proper break is essential for your mental health and for starting a new year feeling refreshed. Here are some practical ways to truly disconnect from work during the holidays.

1. Be realistic with your to-do list

December often brings a slowdown at many workplaces, but it can also create pressure to finish all the lingering tasks from the year. However, you can only get so much done before Christmas.

Accept that you probably won’t tick everything off, and that it won’t be the end of the world if some things wait until January. Focus on completing priority tasks and ongoing projects. A few extra hours before your holiday can help give peace of mind.

Before you leave, make a to-do list for when you return. This tells your brain that it’s time to stop working and lets you fully switch off.

2. Set limits during Christmas

Before you log off, activate your out-of-office email. The goal is to avoid thinking about work until your first day back.

If you know you must do some work during the break, plan it carefully: schedule specific times, communicate expectations with both management and family, and stick to the plan.

Help your brain transition from work mode to holiday mode with a signal – a walk, music, or another activity you normally do after work. Treat it as your personal “work off” routine.

3. Control your email, don’t let it control you

About 60% of people check email when they’re not at work. Resist the urge: log out, turn off notifications, and remove messaging apps until January.

If you can’t completely disconnect, schedule a short daily check-in. Anything that isn’t urgent can wait until you return, and leaving alternate contact info with co-workers covers emergencies.

After that, relax knowing the rest of your inbox can wait.

4. Spend time on yourself

The holidays are perfect for hobbies you’ve been neglecting. Curl up with a good movie, read a book, take a stroll, play board games, or just enjoy quality time with loved ones. The key is to keep your mind off work while doing things that bring you joy.

Spend time on hobbies and self-care to recharge your mind and enjoy the festive season fully. (Envato Elements pic)

Self-care is also crucial. Treat yourself to a massage, a swim, or a visit to your favourite café. Doing something that makes you feel good helps reinforce that your time off is truly yours.

5. Take it slowly

Even if you’ve planned your holiday, don’t try to cram too much in. Overloading your schedule will leave you feeling overwhelmed rather than refreshed.

Spread out social commitments and avoid worrying about having the “perfect” Christmas – it doesn’t exist. Limit social media, focus on the moment, and enjoy each experience as it comes.

Don’t hesitate to turn down invites if you need alone time – you can always catch up after the holidays.

6. Make a return plan

Coming back to work in January can feel daunting, even if you love your job. Plan something pleasant for your first day back – a meal with friends, a favourite treat, or simply a tidy and organised home.

Even simple tasks like restocking the fridge, doing laundry, and preparing for the week ahead helps you start January on a calm and organised note.

By planning both your break and your return, you’ll be able to fully enjoy the holidays and start the new year ready for whatever comes next.

This article was originally written by Anisa Aznan for jobstore.com, an online job site that specialises in providing jobseekers with the latest job opportunities by matching talented individuals with reputable companies in Malaysia. Find your dream job with over 40,000 job vacancies in Malaysia.

Read more articles from Jobstore here.