5 insurance details many Malaysian drivers overlook

A breakdown or accident can quickly turn to stress if you discover too late that your coverage doesn’t include what you thought it would. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : For many Malaysian vehicle owners, paying for motor insurance feels like a perfunctory step – until the day it’s actually needed.

A breakdown during rush hour or a sudden fender bender can quickly turn stressful if you discover too late that your coverage doesn’t include what you thought it would. Too often, vehicle owners only think about their insurance when something goes wrong.

More worryingly, the Vehicle Theft and Accident Reduction Council of Malaysia has reported that thousands of vehicles on the road are completely uninsured. In a study of 740,000 road accident cases in 2023, only 299,000 cases – or about 40% – filed for insurance claims.

While there was an 11% drop in recorded claims in 2024, the council believes this may be linked to vehicle owners not having motor insurance at all – a situation that carries serious legal and financial consequences.

So. whether you’re shopping for a policy or are already insured, it’s worth taking a closer look at what your plan really covers. Here are five commonly overlooked insurance details every vehicle owner should pay attention to.

1. Roadside assistance availability

Breaking down at the side of the road can be panic-inducing, especially if you’re unsure who to call. What many drivers forget is that 24/7 roadside assistance is often included in comprehensive insurance plans.

The key is knowing how to activate it. Check whether your insurer offers assistance via an app or digital platform, so help is just a tap away when you need it most.

2. Coverage after major life changes

Life doesn’t stand still, and neither should your insurance. Getting married, welcoming a child, or switching vehicles can all affect your coverage needs.

If your spouse starts driving your car, or if you change vehicles without updating your policy, you could unknowingly leave yourself and your loved ones unprotected. A regular policy review ensures your coverage keeps pace with your life.

3. ‘Comprehensive’ doesn’t mean everything’s covered

The term “comprehensive” sounds reassuring, but it doesn’t always mean all-inclusive. Certain situations, such as natural disasters, car theft or damage to custom parts, may still fall outside standard coverage.

Damage caused by natural disasters such as floods might not be covered by your ‘comprehensive’ insurance.

It pays to read the fine print and understand exactly what is, and isn’t, included. If you foresee certain risks, it’s better to upgrade your coverage early than scramble for protection after a loss occurs.

4. The hidden cost of minor accidents

A small scrape or bump may not seem worth an insurance claim, but modern vehicles are packed with sensors, cameras and specialised parts that can drive up repair costs quickly.

Paying out of pocket for what appears to be minor damage can still be a significant financial hit, especially if towing or replacement parts are involved. The right insurance plan can help absorb these unexpected costs.

5. Policy accessibility

In an emergency, digging through drawers or your glove compartment for insurance documents is far from ideal. Yet many drivers still struggle to access their policy details when they need them most.

With digital platforms now widely available, keeping your insurance information on your phone makes far more sense. Easy access allows you to request assistance, track claims and stay updated in real time, without added stress.

In the end, motor insurance isn’t just about having a policy – it’s about understanding it. A quick review today could make all the difference should the unexpected happen.