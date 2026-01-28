Proton aims to sell 200,000 vehicles this year

Proton Holdings Bhd CEO Li Chunrong said in addition to record sales, the national carmaker is targeting exports of up to 8,200 units to 32 countries in 2026. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd is aiming to sell up to 200,000 units in 2026, driven by its comprehensive future technology roadmap.

Its CEO, Li Chunrong, said the company will seek to develop four technology pathways aimed at creating leading technologies by 2035, focusing on internal combustion engine vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles.

“Through these technology roadmaps, I believe we can achieve the target of 200,000 units,” he said at a company Chinese New Year dinner here today.

Li said Proton aims to make Proton Saga the number one car in Malaysia this year, and for its sub-EV model e.Mas to be the country’s leading EV model.

The company sold 74,013 units of Proton Saga cars last year with an average of 6,168 units a month, the highest in 14 years.

“Additionally, we hope the upcoming Proton e.Mas 7 PHEV, which will be launched in February, will become the number one PHEV in Malaysia,” he said.

Proton sold 157,976 total units in 2025, its highest sales achievement in 15 years, representing a 3.3% year-on-year increase.

Li said Proton is also targeting exports of up to 8,200 units to 32 countries in 2026.

“By 2030, we aim to increase our export volume to 100,000 units,” he said.

In 2025, Proton exported up to 6,000 units to 18 countries, marking its highest export performance in 12 years.