RM45.4bil in export sales bagged from 2025 trade missions, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his official visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, last November. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia’s trade missions and overseas visits in 2025 generated RM45.4 billion in export sales, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The growth was seen in sectors including liquefied natural gas, palm oil and electrical and electronic products.

“Exports of RM45.4 billion were secured through trade ties with countries such as the UK, Thailand, Russia, Italy, France, Brazil, China, South Korea, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa,” Anwar said.

He said growth was strongest in the semiconductor sector and for aerospace products, furniture and other materials.

He said this during Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, in response to Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) who asked about Malaysia’s 2025 trade performance and the impact of the prime minister’s overseas visits and trade missions on exports.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said Malaysia recorded its highest-ever trade volume, reaching RM3.06 trillion in 2025, successfully navigating the uncertainties arising from US policy measures and political tensions.

“Malaysia also posted a trade surplus of RM151.8 billion, up 9.2% from the previous year. New markets, including Kyrgyzstan, recorded a 225.8% increase, followed by Yemen, Tanzania, Togo, Uzbekistan, Angola, Algeria, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Kenya and Morocco,” he said.

“I highlight these markets as they offer opportunities to adopt a more open approach and expand trade with new partners.”

On a related note, Anwar said the government would review business and service charges levied by utility providers on investors to ensure that costs remain reasonable.

“While the trade growth is encouraging, it should not come at the expense of rising costs. We must remain open to adjustments in service charges, which the ministry will closely monitor,” he said.