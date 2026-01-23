Malaysia is home to world’s largest Stars@Mercedes-Benz showroom

Bangsar is now home to the world’s largest Stars@Mercedes-Benz showroom.

KUALA LUMPUR : Luxury and exclusivity were always meant to go hand-in-hand. So when Mercedes-Benz decided that Bangsar was going to be the home of the world’s largest Stars@Mercedes-Benz showroom, it was never going to be just another retail space.

From the moment you step inside, it’s clear this isn’t a conventional car showroom. Instead of being bombarded by sales personnel, guests will be greeted by the atmosphere of a lounge café.

There’s no rush, no hard sell, no sense of being herded from model to model. The space unfolds deliberately – design, craftsmanship and experience taking precedence over transaction.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia CEO and president Amanda Zhang points out that this is the third Stars@Mercedes-Benz showroom in the world, showcasing the brand’s most elevated retail concept in the largest space available thus far.

“This is where our customers can experience the pinnacle of our product portfolio, from the Mercedes-Benz AMG to Mercedes-Benz Maybach and the iconic G-class,” she said.

Launched on Nov 11, the showroom’s scale alone is striking, but it’s the intent behind the space that truly sets it apart. Vehicles sit within thoughtfully designed zones that reflect their individual personalities, whether it’s performance, luxury or heritage.

Experience the luxury of the AMG G63 through its refined seats and sleek lines.

One exciting corner is the MANUFAKTUR studio, where personalisation takes centre stage. This is where customers are invited to explore the tactile side of luxury, giving them an immediate view of what their bespoke colour combinations would look like, instead of the old-school ways of flipping through a printed catalogue.

Yet the space isn’t designed solely for car enthusiasts. Lounge spaces, private engagement areas, and interactive digital touchpoints give the showroom the feel of a refined lifestyle destination rather than a retail outlet.

Visitors can sit, talk, explore and imagine without feeling pressured to make a decision, mirroring high-end luxury brands such as hospitality and watchmaking.

Emphasising customer centricity, private lounges are customisable to cater to the individual tastes of each visitor to Stars@Mercedes-Benz.

Even the very space wherein you select your car is customisable to reflect your preferred model and specifications – from the backdrop to the digital displays – to celebrate you and your new ride.

Location, location, location

According to Zhang, Malaysia has always played a strategic role for Mercedes-Benz as the regional centre for Southeast Asia.

This, coupled with NZ Wheels’s track record as a proactive partner that has always understood the brand’s focus on luxury experience and customer centricity, made picking Bangsar as the prime location for Stars@Mercedes-Benz an easy choice.

“This is the first location in Southeast Asia to have Stars@Mercedes-Benz, and in the right neighbourhood with the right partner for customers who really appreciate this exclusivity,” Zhang concluded proudly.

