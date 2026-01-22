Man fined RM2,000 for assaulting sports journo in Bangsar

R Krishnan was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt, which carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

KUALA LUMPUR : A 37-year-old man was fined RM2,000 by the magistrates’ court here today for attacking sports journalist Haresh Deol in Bangsar last November.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin handed down the sentence to R Krishnan, who pleaded guilty on Nov 28 to charges of assaulting Haresh.

Krishnan, along with an unnamed suspect still at large, committed the offence outside the Tanjung Balai Group premises at Jalan Telawi 3 on Nov 25.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.