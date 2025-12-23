8 Christmas movies to rewatch every December

One night, one roof, and suddenly Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is Santa – whether he likes it or not in ‘The Santa Clause’. (Walt Disney Pictures pic)

PETALING JAYA : Some Christmas movies never age. No matter how many times you’ve seen them, they still feel right – familiar, comforting, and perfectly timed for the year’s final stretch.

They’re the films viewers return to when the Christmas lights go up, the year slows down, and they just want something warm on screen.

From slapstick chaos to quiet reflection, these evergreen Christmas movies continue to capture the spirit of the season, year after year.

The Santa Clause (1994)

After accidentally causing Santa to fall off his roof, Scott Calvin, played by Tim Allen, finds himself slowly – and unwillingly – transforming into the new Santa Claus.

As the beard grows and the North Pole calls, Christmas magic takes centre stage. With its cosy tone and father-son storyline, The Santa Clause has become a go-to festive watch for families year after year.

Home Alone (1990)

When Christmas plans fall apart, booby traps become the backup plan for Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) in ‘Home Alone’. (20th Century Studios pic)

When eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, is accidentally left behind during a family Christmas trip, he is forced to fend for himself.

What begins as a child’s fantasy quickly turns into slapstick chaos when two burglars target his home.

Packed with unforgettable gags, snowy Chicago streets and a heartwarming neighbour subplot, Home Alone remains a Christmas tradition across generations.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Grinch (Jim Carrey), proves that even a heart two sizes too small can’t cancel Christmas in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’. (Universal Pictures pic)

Living above Whoville with a heart two sizes too small, the Grinch plots to steal Christmas from the joyful townsfolk below.

Jim Carrey’s energetic performance turns the story into a colourful spectacle filled with exaggerated humour.

Loud, playful and instantly recognisable, this adaptation returns every December as a reminder that the Christmas spirit can’t be packed away.

Elf (2003)

Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) enters New York City – with syrup, smiles and zero chill in the movie ‘Elf’. (New Line Cinema pic)

Raised at the North Pole, Buddy travels to New York City to find his real father, bringing Christmas cheer wherever he goes.

His oversized enthusiasm collides with big-city cynicism, resulting in endlessly quotable moments.

With candy-coloured visuals, festive chaos and Will Ferrell at full volume, Elf has earned its place as a modern Christmas classic.

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

When Santa’s (Kurt Russell) sleigh crashes, Christmas turns into a high-speed rescue mission in ‘The Christmas Chronicles’. (1492 Pictures pic)

When two siblings accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh, they are swept into a race against time to save Christmas.

Kurt Russell’s Santa – part mischievous, part heroic – gives the film its charm. Fast-paced and filled with festive set pieces, it’s a newer entry that has quickly become a repeat watch for families during the holidays.

The Holiday (2006)

Two houses swapped, two lives rearranged – all under the Christmas lights in ‘The Holiday’ starring Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black. (Columbia Pictures pic)

Two women, one in England and one in Los Angeles, swap homes over Christmas to escape heartbreak.

What follows are slow, comforting days, unexpected friendships and new beginnings.

With cosy settings, winter scenery and a gentle pace, The Holiday has become a favourite for viewers craving warmth rather than spectacle during the festive season.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

‘A Christmas Carol’ features one miser, three ghosts and a very uncomfortable Christmas Eve. (Walt Disney Pictures pic)

Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve, forcing him to confront his past, present and future.

This animated version leans into the darker, ghostly elements of Charles Dickens’s story while keeping its message intact.

Its familiar tale and striking visuals make it a regular rewatch during Christmas week.

Klaus (2019)

When failed deliveries lead to unexpected gifts – and a new tradition in ‘Klaus’. (Netflix pic)

A spoiled postal trainee is banished to a bleak northern town after failing at the academy. There, an unexpected friendship with a withdrawn toymaker named Klaus slowly changes both their lives.

With stunning animation and a gentle emotional core, Klaus offers a fresh take on the origins of Santa, showing how simple kindness can transform an entire community.