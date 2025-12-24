Festive mood comes early at a tiny deco shop on Petaling Street

Snowmen and Christmas trees in a winter wonderland set the mood for Christmas at Nu Lycie.

KUALA LUMPUR : At Nu Lycie, a family-run festive decoration business on Petaling Street, the Christmas mood comes early.

Long before Christmas carols hit the airwaves, its shelves are already fully stocked with baubles, wreaths, garlands and stockings, while hand-picked Christmas trees, fully decorated and sparkling with Christmas lights, take up whatever floor space there is.

Janice Kong, who owns the business, begins selecting the season’s decorations as early as March or April each year, and by August, the decorations are already in place.

Kong’s daughter Amelia Wong, who helps out at the shop, agrees that for many, this may be a little early to begin preparations for any festival.

“And, of course, four months — from August to December — may feel like one long celebration,” she said.

But for her, the almost year-round celebration for every festival is their way of keeping traditions alive.

Janice Kong ensures that the shelves at Nu Lycie are already fully stocked with Christmas decorations by August.

At Nu Lycie, founded in 2000, keeping the festive mood alive is a non-stop affair.

“By the time Christmas arrives, we are already preparing for the next festive season, so there’s no real break. But I still get to feel the Christmas spirit through our customers, so I’m not really missing out,” Wong told FMT.

After the Chinese New Year, which usually falls in January or February, the mother and daughter team moves seamlessly into the Hari Raya mood.

Apart from preserving age-old customs, Wong believes Nu Lycie also helps families create warm, festive spaces in their homes all-year round.

“Festivals also remind us to spend time with loved ones,” she added.

Memories to last

For Wong and her mother, the smile on their customers’ faces is reward enough for the eight-month marathon just to prepare for Christmas.

“Of course, seeing all our items sell out also brings satisfaction and relief,” she said.

A father and his daughter catch an Instagram moment at Nu Lycie.

Many customers later share photos of their decorations. “There are those who add other items like a child’s teddy bear to give their home decorations a personal touch,” Wong said.

“It’s heartwarming to see how people make our products their own,” she added.

Wong said she has also seen some of their hand-picked decorations in cafés, malls, and public spaces, serving as a reminder of their quiet impact on others. Many of the items are unique to Nu Lycie. “You can’t get them anywhere else in Malaysia,” she said.

Hang Chong, the newest member of the team, recalled spotting their designs at Pavilion Mall. “It made me realise how far our products have spread,” he said.

As Christmas approaches, Amelia (centre), Hang Chong (right) and others at Nu Lycie are kept busy.

A celebration that never ends

For the staff, the store doubles up as the space for their personal celebration. From August onwards, they live in the glow of Christmas lights, even as the rest of the country waits for December.

Next year, their own annual dinner will only take place after the whirlwind of Chinese New Year and Hari Raya celebrations — a brief but fitting pause to an almost unending festivity.

Looking ahead, Hang said Nu Lycie plans to expand the store’s offerings for Hari Raya and introduce selections for Deepavali.

“(The) Hari Raya (business) is also something we are trying to grow right now,” he added.