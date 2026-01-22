From Petaling Street to New York, night markets continue to steal the show

KL’s very own Petaling Street lands at No. 4 on a recent global ranking of best night markets by UK-based platform Travelbag. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : There are few places that feel more alive after sunset than a night market. The lights flicker on, woks clang, grills sizzle, and suddenly the city’s real personality comes out to play.

While travellers love jetting off to famous night bazaars abroad, Malaysians know something the rest of the world is only now catching on to: our “pasar malam” hold their own.

Right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown, Petaling Street isn’t just a place to shop or eat at – it’s a nightly ritual, a sensory overload, and a crash course in KL culture all rolled into one lively stretch.

By evening, the covered street hums with bargain hunters, tourists clutch iced drinks, and locals weave purposefully from stall to stall, already knowing what they want to eat.

It’s no surprise, then, that Petaling Street has landed among the world’s top night markets in a recent global ranking by UK-based platform Travelbag, placing fourth overall.

With nearly two million online searches a year and thousands of TikTok videos capturing its chaos and charm, KL’s most famous market is officially bucket-list material.

By night, Petaling Street transforms into a lively maze of flashing lights, food stalls and bargain tables. (Muhammad Rabbani Jamian @ FMT Lifestyle)

What makes Petaling Street special isn’t just its food – though that alone is reason enough to visit. There’s the smoky richness of Hokkien mee cooked low and slow; char kuey teow fried furiously over roaring flames; and cones of roasted chestnuts that perfume the entire street.

Add to that juicy grilled skewers, crispy fried snacks, herbal drinks, and “tong shui” you didn’t know you needed until you saw them bubbling away.

Still, Petaling Street is also about atmosphere. Fake designer bags hang cheek by jowl with souvenir T-shirts. Aunties haggle like it’s an Olympic sport. Music blares from Bluetooth speakers, and somewhere nearby, someone is always shouting about a “special price, boss!”

It’s messy, loud, unapologetically touristy – and completely irresistible.

Knick-knacks and souvenirs galore at just one of an estimated 15,000 stalls at Chatuchak Weekend Market, Bangkok. (AFP pic)

Meanwhile, topping the global list is Bangkok’s legendary Chatuchak Weekend Market, often described as one of the largest markets in the world.

With an estimated 15,000 stalls, Chatuchak is less a market and more a small city of its own. Visitors can wander for hours through sections selling everything from street food and fresh produce to vintage clothing, handmade crafts and quirky souvenirs.

For food lovers, it’s a paradise of pad thai, grilled meats, coconut ice cream and sweet Thai desserts – all enjoyed under the glow of night lights.

In second place is Pub Street in Siem Reap, Cambodia, which also happens to be the most popular night market on social media.

More than just a food street, Pub Street is a lively hub of restaurants, bars and stalls, where visitors snack on Cambodian favourites like fish amok and lok lak before lingering late into the night.

In third place, Bangkok’s Jodd Fairs is a newer but fast-rising favourite among night-market aficionados. (Traveloka pic)

Its colourful lights, energetic crowd and festive atmosphere make it especially popular with younger travellers eager to document every bite.

Bangkok makes another appearance in third place with Jodd Fairs Night Market. Known for its mix of traditional Thai street food and trendy snacks, this newer but fast-rising favourite attracts night owls hunting for everything from grilled seafood and spicy noodles to oversized desserts and creative fusion dishes.

Its strong online popularity reflects its reputation as both a food hotspot and a social hangout.

Beyond the top four, night markets in Taiwan feature prominently in the rankings, with Taipei’s Shilin and Ningxia night markets drawing crowds for their famous street snacks and late-night energy.

Queens Night Market in New York is an example of how the ‘pasar malam’ concept has travelled far beyond Malaysia’s, and Asia’s, borders. (Queens Night Market pic)

Meanwhile, markets in the US – including Queens Night Market in New York and the 626 Night Market in California – show how the night-market concept has travelled far beyond Asia, blending global flavours with local flair.

What all these destinations share is a sense of spontaneity. Night markets aren’t about fine dining or strict itineraries; they’re about wandering, sampling, people-watching and discovering something unexpected – often for just a few dollars or ringgit at a time.

And that’s where Petaling Street quietly brings the story home. While travellers chase famous night markets across the globe, Klang Valley-ites already have one of the world’s best right in the city centre.

Best of all, no flights are required: just an appetite, comfortable shoes, and a willingness to embrace the beautiful chaos after dark.