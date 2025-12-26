Why ‘Jingle Bells’ was never a Christmas song

‘Jingle Bells’ is a famous Christmas carol with a rather un-Christmas origin story. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : It begins innocently enough. A few bright notes. A familiar rhythm. And before you know it, your brain is already hanging tinsel and replaying shopping mall playlists on a loop.

But here’s the ultimate festive plot twist: Jingle Bells, one of the most recognisable Christmas songs on the planet, was never written for Christmas.

There’s no Santa in the lyrics. No mention of gifts, or even December. What “Jingle Bells” celebrates instead is winter itself – the thrill of cold air on your face, the speed of a sleigh ride, and the kind of reckless fun that ends with laughter and a little bit of chaos.

It’s a song about seasonal joy, not sacred celebration.

When it first appeared in 1857, it wasn’t even called Jingle Bells. Its original title was “The One-Horse Open Sleigh”, which sounds more like an instruction manual than a hit song.

Two years later, in 1859, it was retitled “Jingle Bells” – a savvy move that helped the song stick, jingle, and echo through history.

‘Jingle Bells’ was first published in 1857, talking about winter sleigh rides and seasonal fun. (New England Historical Society pic)

Even where the song was written is still up for debate.

Medford, Massachusetts claims composer James Lord Pierpont wrote it at the Simpson Tavern, a popular local gathering spot. Savannah, Georgia counters that Pierpont copyrighted the song there, suggesting that’s where it truly came to life.

Both cities have planted their flags firmly, and the disagreement remains unresolved – proving that even cheerful songs can have slightly competitive backstories.

Perhaps the most surprising detail is when the song may have first been performed. Some historians believe Jingle Bells debuted at a Thanksgiving programme. Not Christmas. Not even close.

Its secular lyrics support this theory – it was never meant to be a carol, but a lively tune for communal singing and good-natured fun during the colder months.

Its earliest performances also feel far removed from today’s cosy imagery. “Jingle Bells” was first sung publicly by a minstrel troupe, a common form of 19th-century entertainment.

While minstrel shows are viewed critically today, they were part of the song’s original context, a reminder that many cultural classics have complicated origins that evolve over time.

Where and when James Lord Pierpont wrote ‘Jingle Bells’ is still debated. (Critics At Large pic)

And evolve it certainly did. In one of pop culture’s most unexpected moments, “Jingle Bells” became the first song ever played in space.

On Dec 16, 1965, astronauts aboard Gemini 6A surprised mission control by playing the tune using a harmonica and sleigh bells. It was light-hearted, slightly mischievous, and perfectly human – proof that even orbiting Earth doesn’t cancel the urge to be festive.

Despite being written in the 1850s, “Jingle Bells” only truly cemented its Christmas identity decades later.

The 20th century brought polished, radio-friendly recordings by stars like Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters, whose warm harmonies and nostalgic charm wrapped the song firmly in Christmas packaging. From there, there was no going back.

‘Jingle Bells’ may have debuted at a Thanksgiving programme and not at Christmastime. (Freepik pic)

Since then, “Jingle Bells” has become one of the most recorded songs in history, crossing genres, generations, and cultures.

Jazz versions swing, rock versions jolt, children shout it enthusiastically off-key, and parody versions push it into outright silliness. Few songs are as flexible – or as unavoidable – as this one.

So, the next time “Jingle Bells” blares from a shopping mall speaker or your neighbour’s playlist, remember this: it wasn’t born on Christmas Day.

“Jingle Bells” was a song about speed, silliness and winter joy that Christmas later claimed as its own. And maybe that’s why it still works. At its heart, “Jingle Bells” isn’t about the holiday – it’s about the fun.