Christmas an opportunity for Muslims, Christians to foster coexistence, harmony, says scholar

Turkish scholar Mustafa Akyol said the birth of Jesus from his mother, Mary, is honoured in both Christianity and Islam. (X pic)

PETALING JAYA : Christmas presents Muslims and Christians the opportunity to take steps towards coexistence and harmony, a Turkish scholar said, amid differences of opinion over the festival.

Mustafa Akyol said Christmas highlighted a religious commonality between the two major religions.

Akyol, who has penned many books on Islam, including “The Islamic Jesus”, said the very theme that is at the heart of Christmas is the birth of Jesus from his mother, Virgin Mary.

He said the belief is not just central to Christianity, but also an Islamic article of faith.

Akyol said the birth of Jesus to the Virgin Mary is one of the major stories in the Quran narrated in two separate chapters – “Al ‘Imran” and “Maryam” – the latter of which resembles the Gospel of Luke.

He said the birth of Jesus is the only birthday story narrated “in extended, vivid detail in the whole Quran”.

In comparison, he said, the birth of Prophet Muhammad is not mentioned in the Islamic scripture.

Akyol said while Islam and Christianity differ when it comes to Jesus’s divinity, it should not be a factor that splits two communities when it comes to Christmas.

“While keeping that difference in mind, Muslims can still see in Christmas the celebration of some unique event in history venerated by not just in the Bible but also the Quran,” he said in an article published recently in alhurra.com.

There has been debate, especially on social media, on whether it was prohibited for Muslims to wish Christians “Merry Christmas”.

Akyol said the narratives among Muslims against Christmas stem from its rising visibility and magnetic cultural allure, which have influenced Muslim societies since the 19th century.

He said that in the modern era, with “twinkling trees and jolly Santa Clauses gracing films and public spaces alike”, it has raised a reactionary anxiety.

But he said that Muslims wishing Christians “Merry Christmas” was firstly done out of “courtesy, sympathy, and common humanity”.

And second, it is also out of a shared belief between Christianity and Islam, namely that Jesus Christ, or Isa al-Masih in Arabic, was no ordinary man, and that there is something remarkable about his birth that resonates in the scriptures.

“So, while disagreeing on his nature, we can agree on cherishing his memory, honouring his legacy, and following his wisdom,” he said.