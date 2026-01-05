Don’t politicise status of Islam, Penang mufti says

Penang mufti Sukki Othman said politicising the status of Islam will only sow confusion, fear, and division in society. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Penang mufti Sukki Othman has advised against politicising the status of Islam in the country, saying it would only sow confusion, fear, and division in society.

In dismissing claims that Islam is under threat, Sukki emphasised that Islam is the religion of the federation, as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

He also said the Malay rulers serve as the head of Islam in their respective states.

“From a shariah perspective, the obligation to preserve the religion is the purpose behind Islamic law,” he told FMT.

He was responding to Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who on Saturday called for the party to withdraw support for the unity government and join the opposition, citing repeated violations of “red lines” involving Islam, the Malay community, and the monarchy.

In a fiery speech at a special convention, Akmal asked if members wanted to remain part of a government that failed to respect Islam and the Malay rulers.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim questioned the claim that Islam has been sidelined, and urged the public not to allow racial and religious sentiments to derail the country’s progress.

Sukki said Islam teaches its followers not to assess an issue emotionally or based on political sentiments.

“We cannot categorise any weakness in governance, or differing views or political decisions as a threat to Islam.

“We need to assess a situation based on facts and current realities,” he said.

He said any criticism, reprimand, or advice must be constructive and not cause anxiety.

“Islam’s strength lies not in fiery rhetoric but a Muslim’s ability to lead fairly and virtuously,” he said.